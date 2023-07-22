BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Putting aside last week’s foray into Revised Edition, it’s time to venture back into the world of new Magic cards as we continue listing the most expensive cards from every MTG set. This week, we’re taking a look at Legends — a pack that, to this day, certainly lives up to its name.

In terms of gameplay, there are very few other sets that have had the impact on Magic that Legends boasts. Many immortal card types and mechanics made their first appearances in this booster pack — including cards like Land Tax, Mana Drain, and Sylvan Library, which are all still seen as incredible cards to this day.

Arguably the most major impact that the set had on players, however, was that it marked the inception of one of the game’s most popular formats. The multiple Elder Dragons who appeared in the set would eventually become the leaders of 100-card decks in a format known as Elder Dragon Highlander, or EDH — which would later spread among MTG fans and evolve into the game mode we now know as Commander. One of these dragons (Nicol Bolas) would even go on to become a major player in the story of Magic, as well as one of its most iconic and powerful villains. Even without the Elder Dragons, though, there’s still plenty that is worth mentioning here.

With such an influential set, however, comes an entire series of pricey cards — and although there are plenty of Legends cards that skyrocket above $100 in value, the set is home to many of the most valuable pieces of cardboard in the entire franchise. We’ll be counting down the top five costliest cards in the set in this week’s column, using data taken from the game pricing site MTGGoldfish.

Older Magic sets are sometimes fun to view in retrospect because they are often where some of the game’s most popular mechanics are introduced — usually, alongside some of the least popular as well. It’s interesting to see which of these ideas ended up standing the test of time, and which quickly vanished into the Blind Eternities, never to return. In the case of Legends, although Legendary Creatures and Poison Counters have survived and thrived well into modern MTG, the other card types introduced in it did not fare as well. Rampage, which provided a beast with bonus statistics for any additional blockers it fought outside of the first, was last seen in 1997, and our columnist has outright refused to explain how Bands with Others works (primarily because he doesn’t understand it either). World Enchantments, another discarded idea, made their first appearance in Legends — and surprisingly, have held on to some relevance due to their pricing and the sheer amount of annoyance they can bring to the board.

Nether Void forces all players to pay a huge amount of extra Mana before anything is played, lest it be countered immediately. This, as one might expect, is an immense slap to the face to anyone who enjoys playing the game — especially because the tremendous cost to continue casting spells (including one that would destroy Nether Void) is one that cannot be reduced or ignored, even by other cards like Heartless Summoning or Mizzix of the Izmagnus. This can be incredibly stifling, but also very useful in decks that are building up to the activation of a certain card, or already have the pieces they need to win on the field. However, it’s perhaps more notable for the ability to completely shut down decks that intend on playing large numbers of spells in one turn. Even if this enchantment is immediately dealt with, it will at least serve to consume more Mana than expected from the player attempting to remove it — which can render it more difficult for them to respond to any other threatening moves.

The best way to properly dispose of Nether Void, ironically, is to counter it before it hits the field. We would recommend using Supreme Will (which counters it unless the opponent pays three Mana) for added irony.

The original idea behind World Enchantments was that they are powerful enough to transform the entire battlefield, and force every player to change up their strategies according to the world they are currently competing in. This power, however, was not one that was highly coveted by players. A majority of what World Enchantments could easily fit into the category of regular or Legendary Enchantments, and do so without introducing a whole slew of new rules to the game, so the idea was scrapped by the end of 1997. This doesn’t mean the type of card was a complete loss, however: a few of the World Enchantments have found their own places, even in modern times — Concordant Crossroads, in particular, still sees play as a Haste enabler in Green decks. In the case of the Black World Enchantments, both Nether Void and The Abyss are notable not only for their capability of irritating opponents, but also for their exorbitant prices.

If you ask any Commander player what kinds of decks they hate seeing at the table, many will point you towards ‘Sacrifice’ strategies — those that frequently use cards like Dictate of Erebos, Plaguecrafter, and Braids, Arisen Nightmare to force players to kill off their own cards while skirting their own costs with Token generators or cards such as Reassembling Skeleton. These decks are notorious for being both powerful and irritating to deal with. The Abyss is a sacrifice mechanic on an Enchantment, and forces every player to sacrifice one of their own creatures every turn. In addition to being a huge pain for almost any deck, this can serve to trigger activate-on-death abilities frequently, and fuel the abilities of Commanders like Korvold, Fae-Cursed King and Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest. What’s more, combining this effect with leaders who can recycle Creatures from the Graveyard (such as Muldrotha, the Gravetide or Meren of Clan Nel Toth) ensures that the player will always have assets to use while constantly removing those of their opponent.

If you can afford a copy of The Abyss, it’s worth including in any deck with a focus on sacrifice — as long as you’re fully aware that other players will not take kindly to the strategy. It’s our opinion that using Tergrid, God of Fright as a commander, in general, is equivalent to making an open declaration of war on the entire table, and adding in cards like this one certainly doesn’t change that.

If an opponent would draw a card outside of the first one they draw per turn during their Draw Phase, Chains of Mephistopheles forces them to discard a card as well. If they don’t have any cards in their hand when they try to draw the extra card, they don’t get to, and instead send the top card of their Library to the Graveyard. Does that make sense? If not, then you might want to skip this segment of the column, because the description of this effect on the actual card is even more difficult to understand.

Chains of Mephistopheles is typically regarded as one of the most confusing Magic cards in existence due to the fact that it compresses three different outcomes into one poorly-worded card, and even seasoned players have trouble making sense of it — to the point where an official Magic judge needed to create a literal flowchart in order to properly explain how it works. When one looks past the card’s odd phrasing, however, Chains proves itself to be an effective deterrent against opponents who like to draw cards. Even if an opponent is still able to draw cards through it, Chains constantly forces them to sacrifice cards in their hand — making it a relatively useful tool to keep your opponents’ hand size limited, stop them from taking full advantage of cards like Enter The Infinite, and keep the power levels of creatures like Body of Knowledge and Sturmgeist at manageable levels. The card is especially effective when used alongside cards that force enemies to discard (such as Sadistic Hypnotist, Bottomless Pit, or Junji, the Midnight Sky). When combined with effects that punish an opponent for discarding cards or reward you when this occurs (including Waste Not, Megrim, or Geth’s Grimoire), this can be a truly powerful strategy.

It’s quite a shame that Chains of Mephistopheles has never seen a remake or reprint — Waste Not decks themed around discarding are already well-known in Commander format, and Chains would serve as an excellent, low-cost way to keep forcing an opponent to lose cards in the hand. Being more widely available would almost make up for all of the confusion the card has caused in the over 25 years since its inception… almost.

Between the two World Enchantments, this entry, and the number one spot on this list, it would seem that the theme of this week’s column is “cards that make the other players in the game as miserable as physically possible”. But through all the magical powers and demonic chains that can be used to do so, this card proves that sometimes, the most simple method of irritating your opponents is also the most effective.

Moat is perhaps one of the simplest cards in Magic: The Gathering — if a creature does not have the ‘Flying’ keyword, then it cannot attack — it’s as simple as that. However, this simplicity is incredibly effective: the card effectively shuts down heavy-hitting Green powerhouses, as well as prevents a majority of creatures from even activating their attack-based effects. This Flying restriction is especially useful due to the fact that there are a large number of Commanders who both include White in their color identity and focus on themes that completely bypass Moat’s attack restrictions (including Kykar, Wind’s Fury, Kaalia of the Vast, and a majority of decks focused around Dragons, Spirits, or Angels). In the right deck, the card can completely lock down an opponent’s attacks while doing nothing to stop the player — making it no wonder that the card (and others like it) are most frequently seen in much-maligned ‘Stax’ builds (which, simply put, focus on preventing other players from doing anything).

Like other cards in the set, Moat would be a staple of many Stax or Flying decks had it ever seen a less expensive reprint. Unlike some of the other costly cards on the list, however, there are plenty of other options for White players seeking a similar effect that won’t break the bank. The most obvious of these is the original card’s successor Magus of the Moat, but cards like Peacekeeper, Sphere of Safety, or Ghostly Prison can also do the job.

The KX Gaming Team (AKA the one person who writes these articles) is fairly confident at this point that no early MTG pricing column can be complete without the inclusion of a Land — typically at the top of the list. The Tabernacle is Legends’ addition to the trend, and it’s one for the books. Currently, this card reigns as not only the priciest Land in the series, but also as the single most expensive card in the game that is not either serialized or part of the Magic’s first three sets. Considering how irritating its ability can be, though, many players would agree that this is a good thing.

When discussing Moat, we noted that it prevents creatures without Flying from attacking — but Tabernacle takes this idea further by almost completely preventing anyone from mounting a proper offense. While it is technically a Colorless Land card (and can be included in any deck), it does not actually tap for Mana — instead, it simply forces players to pay extra costs to keep their creatures alive. Ironically, this is an effect that has only become more and more valuable over time, as Wizards of the Coast continue to introduce more valuable low-cost creatures that find their way into many decks (with Delighted Halfling and Orcish Bowmasters being two obvious examples from the newest set). However, Tabernacle’s most impressive feature is the ability to utterly cripple strategies focused on creating large throngs of creatures or creature tokens (including Goblins decks in general, as well as commanders like Jetmir, Nexus of Revels) by demanding they pay a price they often cannot afford to sustain their armies. While spending one Mana to keep a creature alive seems like a small amount, this can add up quickly against decks that play many smaller bodies — and even if the costs are paid to keep them alive, being forced to spend Mana early stifles any future plays that one would try to make. The fact that it is indeed a Land, one of the hardest types of cards to remove from the field, makes playing under the Tabernacle’s effects hard to avoid. EDHRec notes that the card is usually played alongside notorious Stax cards like Rhystic Study, Esper Sentinel, Opposition Agent, Hokori, Dust Drinker, and a whole myriad of Blue counterspells — because evidently, some Commander players simply hate their friends.

Tabernacle has been referred to by Magic columnists as ‘The best Land that no one owns’, and it’s easy to see why: the card does possess an incredibly powerful, protected, and immensely irritating ability, but its truly tremendous price tag stops it from wreaking havoc anywhere but the most serious tables. However, cheaper options such as Magus of the Tabernacle and Pendrell Mists allow players to unleash this ability on unsuspecting opponents once again — but thankfully, these cards are much easier to deal with than their inspiration.

There is perhaps more to say about Legends than there is to note about any of the other sets thus far. Even disregarding the Elder Dragons (who have generally fallen out of favor due to their more powerful M19 remakes), many cards from the set would go down in history — whether as vital Commander staples, despised alternate win conditions, hard-to-understand oddities, or some of the worst, most useless cards in the franchise’s entire history (particularly the infamous Wood Elemental). This is a trend that will continue into the next few sets, so we hope you’ll be excited to stay with us as our series travels through one of the most bizarre moments in Magic history.

What do you think of Legends? Do you believe that these featured cards are worthy of the price — or of the visceral hatred — that they entail? And which sets are you excited for us to get to in the future?