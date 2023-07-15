BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX’s trip to Middle-Earth was nice enough, but as far as the gaming column is concerned, it’s time to get back to basics. And what better way to do so than by returning to the game’s first set with Revised Edition?

For the most part, Revised Edition acts as the designers intended — an updated version of the game’s Alpha/Beta/Unlimited set, with certain cards being replaced by extras imported from Arabian Nights and Antiquities. The most notable change was the exclusion of the Power Nine, but other cards that were deemed too confusing (to this day, we’re still not sure what exactly Illusionary Mask does). Although the most valuable parts of MTG’s history were no longer in the set, however, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t anything valuable to be found here.

Even without the Power Nine, plenty of cards from Revised Edition have gained their own notoriety, and high price tags to go along with them. Although the early main sets of MTG will generally be omitted from KX’s journey through every pack ever released (as they consist almost entirely of reprints), Revised Edition gives us a proper look at what could have been the most valuable cards from Alpha, Beta, and Unlimited had it not been for some of the most infamous trading cards ever made, and as such, is worth a look. As usual, for this list, we used up-to-date sale data from pricing site MTGGoldfish to determine the most valuable cards from the set.

There is very little that needs to be said about Mana Rocks at this point in the series — these cheap, effective Artifacts can provide a great ramp in the early game, and can be key parts of building up your strategy as fast as possible. Early MTG is infamous for providing some of the best examples of this in the franchise, even to this day (six of the Power Nine, as well as this edition’s obligatory Sol Ring reference), and Mana Vault serves as yet another entry into the collection.

The old-school text on many of these cards tends to make them seem more difficult to explain than they actually are, so we’ll boil them down for descriptive purposes. Mana Vault can be tapped for three Colorless Mana — but once it is tapped, it stays tapped, and deals one damage to you for every turn it remains that way. During the beginning of your turn, you can pay four Colorless Mana to untap it. This seems like a bad deal, but this could not be further from the truth. Vault can easily be untapped through methods like Voltaic Key without paying the cost, and even if you must take damage, 1 Life is more than worth it for the huge surge in power it can provide.

Mana Vault serves as a high-risk, high-reward Mana Rock, and is best used in decks that want to unleash their strongest cards as fast as physically possible. This speed makes it a coveted card, and while not as valuable as its sibling Mana Crypt or rocks like Grim Monolith due to many reprints, can serve as a great Mana Ramp. Even without taking into account Artifacts and Colorless decks (who benefit the most from Vault), a good number of strategies can make use of this sudden boost, making it a nice fit for any deck.

There exists an unusual theme in MTG known as ‘Storm’ — which allows players to create a copy of a spell for every other spell they have cast in the turn. Even in a format like Commander, where players start at 40 life, it’s infamous for its ability to quickly create huge amounts of damage using the likes of Grapeshot. This begs the question: how does one manage to play so many spells in one turn that they can turn this harmless poke into lethal damage? The answer, surprisingly, is that you don’t — you just consistently copy the same one over and over. Fork is the earliest example of this ability in the game, and indeed, one of the most powerful.

When a spell is cast, playing Fork allows you to immediately make a Red duplicate of it, and cast it for yourself. It’s worth noting that Fork can copy ANY Sorcery or Instant, not just one you play or that deals damage, and as a result, can give Red players access to counterspells, protection, card draw, land drops, and more that it might not have access to normally. This alone makes it a unique and valuable asset to Red — and while the color does have access to the likes of Deflecting Swat and Reverberate for redirecting abilities, more abilities to do so are always appreciated. It may seem minor, but the fact that Fork transforms the copied card into Red also has some use, allowing it to get bonuses from cards like Firesong and Sunspeaker, Torbran, Thane of Red Fell, and Neheb, The Eternal.

Where Fork is most at home, though, is in decks that reward copying spells and can frequently do so, like Veyran, Voice of Duality or Riku of Two Reflections. This may be our bias against Guttersnipe, but we can’t help but wonder: isn’t copying a copy of a copy of a copy of a copy of a spell a bit much?

As our last entry showed, Spells can be copied- so why not Artifacts? As Antiquities was more than willing to show us, old-school Artifacts in MTG can be incredibly useful when in the right hands. This is especially the case in Commander format, where an abundance of powerful Artifacts (in addition to Commanders who can take advantage of them) can create a well-oiled machine capable of quickly powering a player to victory. In the earliest days, however, before even Antiquities, there was still some amount of Artifact support — with Copy Artifact serving as the first major ‘assistance’ for the theme.

Copy Artifact, put simply, allows a player to make a copy of an Artifact anywhere on the field. Although most people who enjoy using this duplication instead opt for a Red/White forge helmed by Osgir, the Reconstructor (who makes two copies of an artifact), there is still plenty of use for a single-use version in Blue Artifact decks, including stacking cost-reduction from Sapphire Medallion or Cloud Key, the duplication of Mana Rocks, or allowing for insane combinations with the likes of Voltaic Key, Isochron Scepter, and Lithoform Engine. Copy-crazy players can even use Breya, Etherium Shaper as their Commander to take advantage of everything listed above at once.

Aside from the combo potential, this is a fairly straightforward card, and one that is especially useful in Commander format due to its ‘no duplicates’ clause. If you’re interested in a more bizarre (but still wildly entertaining) use for Copy Artifact, however, try turning the opponent’s key cards into Artifacts with Mycosynth Lattice or Memnarch, and then use it to mimic anything you see fit.

Although every color has its strengths, they also have their weaknesses — and nowhere is that clearer than with Red. While the impulsive fire spells and reckless assaults of the deck lead to incredibly powerful strategies, it struggles with rebuilding should these attacks fail, and as such, hardcore Red players will often need to launch all-or-nothing attacks. This is partially due to the fact that Red has no way of consistently drawing extra cards without drawbacks (Red draw spells often force players to discard as well). And while Wheel of Fortune is an excellent card that can not only help Red, but hamper other players, its tremendous price tag keeps it from seeing much use.

There isn’t too much to say about Wheel of Fortune in terms of explanation or strategy: while it can be used to force other players to drop a good hand for a potentially worse one, it’s mainly used as a way for players to refill their own hands –especially those using decks that tend to burn through their cards quickly. This is especially important in Red decks (particularly popular Mono-Red strategies like Krenko, Mob Boss), which generally suffer from a lack of ways to draw new cards. Even putting Mono-Red aside, however, it is still useful in decks ranging from ‘Wheel’ strategies which force players to draw more cards, and punish them through effects like those of Orcish Bowmasters, Nekusar, the Mindrazer, and Sheoldred, the Expensive. Ironically, due to Wheel’s high pricing, many of the decks named after it do not actually include the card — even in EDHRec’s list of all recorded Wheel decks, only 22% actually feature it, and many are instead left using substitutes like Magus of the Wheel, Wheel of Fate, or Wheel of Misfortune instead.

If it was cheaper, it goes without saying that Wheel of Fortune would be a shoo-in for any deck in need of a way to draw (which, to be fair, is practically all of them) — but without a reprint, it serves as only something the most determined or competitive players are willing to purchase.

#1- The True Dual Lands ($300-$717)

As odd as it seems for Land cards to frequently be some of the most expensive in the game’s history, there is a good reason for this. As opposed to most costly Artifacts, Enchantments, and Creatures, Land cards, in general, are always useful, hard to remove, and can fit into literally any deck using the Land’s colors. The best examples of this, putting aside colorless Lands like Mishra’s Workshop and Library of Alexandria, are ‘Dual Lands’ — those that, when tapped, can provide a choice between different colors of Mana. For any strategy hoping to incorporate multiple Colors into their deck (this is many of them), these Dual Lands can help players get the exact colors of Mana they need at any given time, and as such, are an essential part of many game plans, as well as at times expensive ones. Nowhere is this more visible than in the first Dual Lands introduced in the Core Set — which rivaled the Power Nine in their first printing in regards to price (except for Volcanic Island, which did not actually appear in Alpha due to an internal error), and now shoot out above all the rest of the cards when their competition is removed from the equation.

All ten of the original ‘True’ Dual Lands are the highest-valued cards in Revised Edition, despite being some of the most simple. Each Dual Land counts as two different types of Land (typically of ‘ally’ or ‘enemy’ colors), and can be tapped to produce one color or the other (Bayou, for instance, can be tapped for a Black or a Green Mana). This is nothing unique — there are actually plenty of Lands that can be tapped for two different colors, and some modern sets have introduced Triple Lands that give three — but the ease-of-access and lack of drawbacks on these original Dual Lands is what cements their fame.

Typically, there are specific conditions that come with playing a Dual Land — many of the cheaper two-color Lands come in tapped and unable to be used, and even more expensive ones have specific conditions that must be met to enter the battlefield untapped (like controlling two or fewer other Lands, paying Life, or returning a Land to your hand). In contrast, the True Dual Lands from these sets have no such restrictions, and can immediately help players get the colors they need. In addition, the fact that they technically still count as Basic Lands means that they can be searched out by any card that allows players to bring Basic Land from the deck to the field (Tropical Island, for instance, could be searched for using the effect of Wooded Foothills or Prismatic Vista because it counts as a basic Forest). The ten more modern versions of these cards, known as the Shock Lands, are pricey in their own right — and as such, it only makes sense that older, rarer, and better versions would sell for even more.

What do you think of the Revised Edition? Was leaving the Power Nine out of the main set better or worse for the game in the long-run? How do you feel about KX skipping the future editions of this set? Be sure to let us know!