BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At the end of January each year, the University of Mary hosts its annual Jazz Festival — bringing talented musicians and students from all across the region for a massive concert.

The Jazz Festival was originally founded in 1974 by Ernie Borr, and since then, it’s become a beloved tradition for both the college and the surrounding BisMan Community. The festival has attained such widespread renown that it’s also been host to several world-famous guest artists in the genre as well. Bringing these artists to campus, the University claims, will help students learn from them in both the performance and classroom settings.

During the festival, different jazz ensembles selected from the University will each perform their own half-hour show on stage in front of a panel of judges. After their performance, the ensemble will move to a separate room for a half-hour educational session with one of their instructors or special guest performers.

The Festival is currently accepting not only reservations for tickets, but applications for Jazz Ensembles to take the stage as well. There is a cover charge of $250, but the University of Mary will provide some equipment for both instrumental and vocal groups. To enter a group in the Jazz Festival, visit this link.

The Festival begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Tickets are available here and are $20 for adults, or $15 for students and seniors. Please note that all tickets not picked up by Thursday, January 26 will be held at will-call at the Belle Mehus Auditorium.

For more information on the Jazz Festival and its guests, visit this page.