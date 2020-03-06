Election Results

Skip to content
Top Stories
Your Health First: Homemade Hand Sanitizer
Top Stories
KX EXCLUSIVE: Interview with State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler
Video
Watch For Rising Water Because Of Snowmelt
Video
Winter Ticks Could Impact Moose Population
Video
Rice Bowl Moving to New Location
Video
Top Stories
WDA Boys Basketball: Bismarck downs Century in a thriller, Mandan advances
Video
Top Stories
WDA Girls Basketball: Legacy, Mandan, Century, and Bismarck advance to the semifinals
Video
Class B Girls State Basketball: Shiloh Christian loses heartbreaker, Hettinger-Scranton can’t get past Langdon
Video
Magicians making splash
Video
Boys Basketball: Treysen Eaglestaff an X-Factor for Bismarck Demons’ tournament hopes
Video
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6
Video
Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6
Video
REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA
Video
Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm
Video
Threefold Wins Big
Video
WDA Boys Basketball
Video
WDA Girls Basketball
Video
Class B State Girls
Video
Dickinson Police Department
Video
Suicide Prevention
Video
Roam Trip Postponed
Video
Youth Drug Treatment
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5
Video
colorectal cancer screenings
Video
Eastgate BPS
Video
Reading Program
Video
EMTs Needed
Video
Day of Hope
Video
Ward Tax
Video
Hand Sanitizer
Video
KX News Trending Stories
Missouri Slope, formerly Valley View Heights, adding new campus in Bismarck
Weather
Dan Eastgate announces candidacy for Bismarck Public School Board
KX EXCLUSIVE: Interview with State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler
Video
Heitkamp endorses Biden
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge, March 3
Video
