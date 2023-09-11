LONDON (AP) — The fashion designer who created the wedding dress of Kate, the Princess of Wales, is stepping down as creative director at Alexander McQueen after two decades at the brand, luxury group Kering said Monday.

Designer Sarah Burton had led the fashion house since 2010 and previously worked with the brand’s founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, for 14 years.

Burton took over as creative director of the fashion house after McQueen took his own life at age 40.

Kering, the luxury group behind brands including Gucci and Saint Laurent as well as Alexander McQueen, said McQueen’s spring and summer catwalk show in Paris this month will be the last with Burton at the helm.

Burton was behind the ivory lace wedding gown that the former Kate Middleton wore when she married Prince William in 2011. The elegant gown has since been widely copied and is often named as one of the most popular styles favored by brides all over the world.

Burton was awarded with an Order of the British Empire in 2012 for her services to the fashion industry.

Senior leaders at Kering praised Burton for leaving an “indelible mark” with her vision and creativity.

“She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch,” said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, in a statement.

The fashion house did not give details about who will replace Burton.