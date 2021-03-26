Husband of ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic says they are getting a divorce

Entertainment

by: Kevin Accettulla,

Posted: / Updated:

Joseph Maldonado-Passage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is getting a divorce, his husband announced Friday in an Instagram post.

Dillon Passage said in the post that his life was “thrown into a world of media and public attention” after “Tiger King” was released by Netflix last year. Nine months after he met Exotic, he was arrested for breaking wildlife protection laws and participating in a failed murder-for-hire plot against rival Carol Baskin. He has been in jail ever since.

Passage said the decision to get a divorce wasn’t an easy one but said he and Exotic both know the situation isn’t fair to either of them.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic, responded in an Instagram post with a lengthy description of his hardships in prison, adding, “All I ever wanted was to mean something to someone. Why is that so much to ask?”

Passage said he will continue to have Exotic in his life and he will continue supporting him while he is in prison.

Passage said he doesn’t feel obligated to share his personal life with the world and would be making no further comments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Decriminalization Bill

DSU & Vaccines

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

Friday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool with a big warm up ahead

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 26

Megan Frankl RW

NDC MAR 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/26

JUCO Basketball

Legacy Baseball

Meals on Wheels

Children and COVID

SYSK Corrie Mayher

Medal of Honor Commemoration

Thursday, March 25th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Gov. Burgum

Back on the Air

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 3/25

Marijuana Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News