Molson Coors launches first certified-organic beer on National Beer Day

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Molson Coors on Wednesday announced the launch of Coors Pure, its first USDA-certified organic beer.

The announcement came on National Beer Day.

Molson Coors said Coors Pure is a light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and slight citrus hop notes. With only 92 calories and zero sugar, Coors Pure tastes light and effervescent and ends with a clean feel and minimal aftertaste.

Credit: Molson Coors

Molson Coors also called on runners and beer lovers across the country to participate in a (literal) beer run.

The company asked participants to run a route in the shape of a Coors Pure can for a chance to receive a free 12-pack of Coors Pure.

Here’s how to participate in the Coors Pure beer run, according to Molson Coors:

From Wednesday through April 14, people who live outside of New York City can track their beer-can-shaped run on their favorite running app, submit a screenshot of their run map and email to beerrun@coorspure.com.

On Wednesday morning in NYC, Coors Pure professional runners made their way around Central Park, giving people the chance to scan the QR code on the back of their shirts and redeem a rebate for free beer.

“As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country,” Marcelo Pascoa, Molson Coors’ vice president of marketing, said in a statement, “and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life.”

For more information, please go to coorspurebeerrun.com.