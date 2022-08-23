BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chase is on the case…in Bismarck! The extremely popular kid’s show PAW Patrol is coming to the Bismarck Event Center on January 28 & 29 with their action-packed, music-filled production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”

There will be three performances over the two days with tickets going on sale Friday. Tickets will start at $29 and a limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages will be available, starting at $114, including the facility fee and local fee.

The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

Tickets are available here, at the Box Office, Etix.com, or by phone at 800-514-3849.