Peeps-flavored Pepsi? Brands partner for marshmallow soda

Credit: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo

PURCHASE, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Pepsi and Peeps have partnered for a limited edition marshmallow soda just in time for Spring.

The new drink, Pepsi x Peeps, combines the taste of a Pepsi with the “pillowy-soft and sweet” marshmallow flavor of Peeps.

“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about,” Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing of Pepsi, said in a statement. “We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that Pepsi x Peeps will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite.” 

This Pepsi x Peeps collaboration will be available in three-pack 7.5-ounce mini cans. The cola debuts in three bright yellow, pink and blue.

The companies are giving away the colas through its #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes. Beginning Thursday, interested fans are encouraged to share photos enjoying springtime activities by #HangingWithMyPEEPS and tagging Pepsi on Instagram and Twitter.

Ten grand prize winners will receive “an epic collector’s package of Pepsi x Peeps.”

The contest ends March 31.

It is unclear if the marshmallow soda will be sold publicly after the sweepstakes.

