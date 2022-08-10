The beginning of August means many things to many different people. It’s the signal of the end of summer, and a reminder for many kids that it’s time to head back to school. But for many of those in the board gaming community, it means one major thing: GenCon is back in Indianapolis.

Originally founded in 1968 by Gary Gygax (who would go on to be one of the creators of the original Dungeons and Dragons), GenCon was first established as the Lake Geneva Wargames Convention hosted at Lake Geneva, WI, before moving to Milwaukee and, later, Indianapolis. Since then, it’s changed hands and owners a few times but has always retained the same goal: to showcase the latest and greatest in tabletop gaming.

It’s been over 50 years since the con began (with 19 years in its current home), and after a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still going strong (with masks, of course). The convention, which brings over 60,000 people to downtown Indianapolis every year, is regarded as the crown jewel of board game events, packing the all-stars of the industry under one roof (well, several roofs, but that will be discussed later).

While Indiana is a tad out of KX’s broadcast range, the idea of GenCon is one that’s intriguing enough to draw people from every state — North Dakota and its surrounding areas notwithstanding. Fortunately, our digital correspondent is a frequent attendee of the convention and was able to bring KX News an inside look at the tremendous tabletop event.

The main feature of GenCon for most is the Exhibit Hall — a tremendous gallery of the biggest and best names in board gaming who come together to unveil their newest products and reinvigorate interest in older classics. It’d be impossible to go into detail about every little aspect of the hall, so let our photos highlight a few of the more unique things to appear at the convention this year.

On the way into the Exhibit Hall. Keep in mind that this passage stretches on for a long time, and that there’s about 25 more to go through, and you have an idea about just how large the exhibits alone are.

A typical exhibit at GenCon features a booth with plenty of new games ready to be playtested or sold. In many situations, these games aren’t actually out yet, but any interested backers can check the game out on Kickstarter or other crowdfunding sites.

Handmade dungeon terrain, for the aesthetic miniatures gamer.

It isn’t gaming without dice. And booths like Chessex have a LOT of those to spare. Crystal Castle even makes a yearly GenCon special dice set, but keep an eye out… you can only get the complete set if you bring a coupon from the official GenCon offer book (it’s free with admission, so don’t worry).

Pegasus comes to GenCon all the way from Germany to present their latest games – including Raccoon Robbers, a favorite of the correspondent. It features adorable pieces scrambling to fight for trash and treasure.

This miniatures game pits players against each other in a gladitorial arena, complete with walls, columns, a variety of weapons, and a man-eating lion ready to devour them all. At least everything comes down to dice now, instead of a thumbs up or thumbs down like the gladiatorial pits of old.

A tremendous battlefield for miniatures.

The Mythic Americas miniatures feature not only the indigenous people of North and South America as playable characters – including the Aztecs, Maya, Inca, U.S Tribes and even Inuit- as well as mythical creatures from their respective tales of legend. This towering figure is the Wendigo, the signature unit of the Tribal Nations. The versions available for purchase, sadly, are not as large.

These artisan ‘pet dragons’ are perfect friends to keep one company during a convention – and after that. Our correspondent has had a pet dragon guarding the rear mirror of his car for years. We’re told he does great work.

Weapons are strictly forbidden in the convention center, but not fake ones. Replica weapons available take the shapes of famous swords from video games, Marvel weapons, and even items from the likes of Game of Thrones.

MayFair Games – best known as the distributors for Settlers of Catan (the game usually believed to have spearheaded the revival of board games in the modern eye), brings one of the game’s sheep to their booth. Guests could purchase new boards, special editions of Catan expansions, and t-shirts themed to the rules of the system. (ironically, one of them was very against sheep, because nobody actually likes having a bunch of sheep in Catan.)

Board Games and accessories aren’t the only things on display either. A large corner of the exhibit hall is home to many artists and authors, who have come to the convention to share their fantasy, sci-fi, and historic stories with the congoers. Writers and musicians are always popular, but the biggest hits in this section seem to be the artists — many of whom have worked on their own art for games and sell unique prints and designs. It’s often a tradition for Magic: The Gathering players, in particular, to hunt down the artists behind their favorite cards and get them to sign them.

Tyler Walpole, an artist known for his fantasy designs, has also been featured on over 35 Magic: The Gathering cards and makes custom tokens for the game, which he was happy to sell and sign for the crowd.

GenCon can also be a good place for new writers to meet their audiences and network with larger groups. Alexander Boehme-Mason, a first-time writer and attendee, was here to promote his new book – and a portion of all sales were donated to mental health programs.

This exhibit hall is only one portion of the activities taking place in the convention center, however. The second major event space is also converted into GenCon territory, as a massive gaming hall that holds the majority of free and organized play events. This is also a great place for companies to show off new products, or bring in displays that may be a little too large or flashy to fit into the regular exhibit area.

In order to promote its own board game (BIGFOOT: Roll & Smash), the famous monster truck itself made an appearance in the play hall. The game was quite popular, despite the unusual combination of monster trucks and dice games. Whatever works, we suppose.

The game hall is also the perfect place for people to bring their own designs and games. This model ship, used in a pirate game called ‘Mutiny on the Sea Jay’, was entirely constructed by hand.

The entrance to the gaming hall. You can tell it’s a little more open because nobody is pushing and shoving to get through the narrow corridor.

Custom terrain and models are often built for miniatures game tournaments. These detailed displays are to be blissfully blown up during a series of Star Wars games.

One major release teased by the Avalon Hill company (aside from a new edition of their classic Betrayal at the House on the Hill game) was the revival of the cult game hit Heroscape from 2010, featuring the same map tiles but brand-new detailed creatures. Our correspondent was extremely delighted to hear this, and claimed he could leave the convention satisfied with that knowledge and nothing else (He did not, of course).

Even the smaller conference rooms in the center aren’t spared from the tabletop takeover, becoming hosts for guest panels and for game companies with more to offer than just one booth to display their full assortment of wares. There are even rooms dedicated to both retro and modern video gaming, which feature open play. More popular games, like Dungeons and Dragons or Pathfinder, even have their own dedicated halls (a large portion of the Play Hall, for example, is primarily used for Magic: The Gathering tournaments).

A retro arcade showcases all sorts of old-school games, ranging from collections like this one to original SEGA and Nintendo arcade machines.

This more modern game room, on the other hand, hosts matches of Super Smash Brothers and other fighting classics.

CardHalla, while not in a separate room, is an exhibit all its own. Cards from old discontinued games or weaker popular ones are used to build massive card structures through only bending and stacking. All structures are torn down at the end of the convention, which we can only imagine is extremely satisfying.

The gaming doesn’t just happen in the convention center. In addition to the spread of games to nearby buildings and hotels, the entire Lucas Oil Stadium — normally the home of the Indianapolis Colts — becomes home to play tables for board and card games. Of particular note is the popular Games Library that takes place in the arena, where hundreds of games are available to be rented and tested out. With how many are available, one could theoretically spend the entire convention from dusk until dawn each day playing everything the library has to offer and still not have finished checking everything out.

The interior of the Lucas Oil Stadium, completely coated with GenCon events and attendees.

The biggest feature of note in these side areas, though, is located in the corridor connecting the convention center and the stadium. Here lies True Dungeon — a live-action dungeon-crawling experience where attendees can complete quests, discover secrets and use magic items in a full and challenging environment. While we couldn’t get into one this year (as the dungeons are wildly popular), these photos of some of the props and creatures should speak for themselves.

(Image Credit: True Dungeon)

(Image Credit: True Dungeon)

(Image Credit: True Dungeon)

The smaller meeting rooms in the Mariott and Crowne Plaza are also used frequently during the weekend, although usually not for gaming. Seminars, panels, and lessons about writing and game-making are usually held there, but in recent years, they’ve been extended to hold role-playing games, miniature performances, and even escape rooms.

Costumes are also a huge part of any pop culture convention, and GenCon is no exception. The creativity on display in the exhibit hall may as well carry on to the people within it, as these clever and unusual costumes on display during the Cosplay Parade show.

Nobody says you can only make a costume out of fabric and makeup. Heavy armor, chain mail, and steel are frequently used as materials for convention costumes. Some smiths have even made chain mail for dogs!

The entire Mystery Incorporated gang, complete with Scooby-Doo. We were so excited to see them, we could have said Ruh-Roh, Zoinks, Jeepers, Jinkies, or… whatever it is that Fred says.

We’re not sure what exactly this poodle centaur creature is, and even less sure if we truly want to know. But it’s a fantastic costume, using fur, metal and a side apparatus to allow for a quadrupedal appearance.

“Hey, NewsMan! You get that freakin’ gallery done yet?” This simple yet hilarious depiction of Carl from Aqua Teen Hunger Force showed that not every costume has to be over-the-top to make an impact.

It isn’t a convention without food and drinks, and thankfully, a brief step outside into downtown Indianapolis delivers all of that and more. Plenty of nearby restaurants and food trucks not only offer their usual downtown fare but offer unique items and brews specifically for the 4-day event. Sun King Brewery, usually tasked with creating the official beer of GenCon, hosted a tournament between its past event ales to determine who would return for 2022. The winner was Dragon’s Delight — a golden Belgian Pale Ale from 2017 that many restaurants and bars placed on tap over the weekend. Indy is also home to plenty of restaurants of all kinds — including the pricey but world-class St. Elmo Steakhouse — that are sure to feed any cravings one might have while at the con.

Dragon’s Delight on the tap at upscale lunch/dinner venue Harry and Izzy’s. Incidentally, the restaurant is owned by the same group at St. Elmo, and their famous Shrimp Cocktail is served at both locations. A word of advice passed down from our waiter at the steakhouse: breathe through your mouth when tasting the cocktail sauce.

St. Elmo has over 100 years in service, and with how the steak is, it’s easy to see why. It’s known for its boozy beverages, spicy Shrimp Cocktail, signature soups, and of course, its divine dry-aged steaks. Be warned: it’s hard to go back to normal steak after visiting.

Shapiro’s Delicatessen, an old-fashioned deli, is a slightly longer walk from the convention center, but makes up for it with hot corned beef, sandwiches, and homemade cakes and cookies. Our correspondent ordered a side of cabbage, and immediately learned that the large portions apply to EVERYTHING.

Originally owned by two Macedonian brothers selling their mother’s cooking, John’s Famous Stews is a downtown joint serving up hearty dishes. The ‘famous stew’ is really just beef stew with roast potatoes, beans, vegetables and beef, but its reputation is well-earned.

When it comes to games of all kinds, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place to unleash your inner gamer than at GenCon. Whether you’re looking to playtest the newest games, getting into gaming and seeking suggestions, an opportunity to learn how to create your own game, or hoping to show your skills against the best board battlers across the world, there’s always something there that can grab your attention. It’s almost impossible to squeeze everything into four days. But trust us… you don’t have to roll a 20-sided die to know that the convention easily passes the ‘fun’ check.

This massive balloon dragon was constructed over the first 3 days of the convention while donations were accepted nearby. During GenCon’s conclusion, the highest donor was given the honor of ‘Slaying’ (popping) it.

GenCon 2023 has already been confirmed to be taking place in Indianapolis again next year, and tickets will be available soon. Hotels are already being booked up in advance, so to get the best rates and events, it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest news on GenCon’s official website.