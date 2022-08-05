NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new movie on Hulu is making waves, not for being a prequel to the beloved 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, Predator, but instead for being the first franchise film in Hollywood history to star an all-Native American cast.

Prey is an origin story of the Predator in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. It stars Amber Midthunder, who is of Lakota/Nakoda/Dakota descent, as Naru, a skilled female warrior, who fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the director of the film, Dan Trachtenberg, insisted on the idea of hiring a predominantly Native American and indigenous cast, and even shot the film in both English and Comanche.

The movie has been getting fantastic reviews as well on Rotten Tomatoes, currently scoring a 92% with critics and an 83% with audiences, making it the highest-rated Predator movie of all time.

Prey is streaming exclusively on Hulu right now and is not currently in theaters. You can watch a trailer for the film here.