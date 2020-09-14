Taco Bell now selling ‘Jalapeño Noir’ custom wine — but only in Canada

Entertainment

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

Taco Bell Canada Toasted Cheesy Chalupa and Jalapeño Noir (CNW Group/Taco Bell Canada)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drive-thru wine and cheese?

Beginning Wednesday, some Canadian Taco Bell customers will be able to pair a new dark red wine with the restaurant’s Toasted Cheesy Chalupa.

In a release, CNN reports, Taco Bell Canada says that the “rich taste and crunchy texture of the beloved Toasted Cheesy Chalupa complements notes of wild strawberry, cherry and beetroot in this silky limited-edition red wine.”

Taco Bell says the wine is a collector’s item and will have three different bottle labels. The price is about $19 U.S.

The Ontario-produced noir will not sadly not be available for U.S. customers once the chalupa hits American menus in November. Taco Bell recently announced a mass menu shakeup, dropping some old favorites — like its Mexican Pizza — to make way for new options.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

