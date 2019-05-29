KX Cares Food Bank Drive

Putting North Dakota First is the mission and drive behind KX News. Community service and outreach projects are the backbone of our local community.

In 2018, 75,279 individuals in North Dakota were living in poverty. On average, 9% of our state’s household populations were food insecure from 2015 to 2017. This meant that at some point during that time, they had trouble providing enough food due to a lack of money or resources. This November, with your help, we’ll work to make a difference in the lives of those that need it most with the KX Cares Food Pantry Drive.

Putting North Dakota First is proudly sponsored by 1st International Bank & Trust, Arrow Service Team and McDonalds.