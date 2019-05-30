Forecast
7-Day Forecast (South)
7-Day Forecast (North)
Highs Today
Potential Precipitation
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Bismarck77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Minot76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Dickinson76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Generally clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Williston78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
- Wind
- 7 mph NE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous