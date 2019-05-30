Forecast

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 6/28

7-Day Forecast (South)

7-Day Forecast (North)

Highs Today

Potential Precipitation

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 78° 55°

Tuesday

87° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 87° 58°

Wednesday

92° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 60°

Thursday

92° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 92° 63°

Friday

95° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 64°

Saturday

97° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 66°

Sunday

95° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

9 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

69°

10 PM
Clear
1%
69°

66°

11 PM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
3%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
3%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
4%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
5%
59°

57°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
55°

55°

6 AM
Sunny
7%
55°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
57°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
63°

68°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
68°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°
Partly Cloudy

Bismarck

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Minot

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. NNE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Dickinson

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Generally clear skies. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Williston

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

