Every Friday, tune in to the Friday Night Frenzy to see which athletes put on the best performances on the gridiron and be recognized as the Athlete of the Week.
You can check out all the previous winners here in the list below!
Athletes of the Week
|Week
|Athlete
|School
|One
|Jace Jochim
|Linton-HMB
|Two
|Logan Conklin
|Minot
|Three
|Javin Friesz
|Grant County/Flasher
|Four
|Riley Morlock
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|Five
|Six
|Seven
|Eight
