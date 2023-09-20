Every Friday, tune in to the Friday Night Frenzy to see which athletes put on the best performances on the gridiron and be recognized as the Athlete of the Week.

You can check out all the previous winners here in the list below!

Athletes of the Week

WeekAthleteSchool
OneJace JochimLinton-HMB
TwoLogan ConklinMinot
ThreeJavin FrieszGrant County/Flasher
FourRiley MorlockMohall-Lansford-Sherwood
FiveTune in this Friday…
SixComing Soon…
SevenComing Soon…
EightComing Soon…