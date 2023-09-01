NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
AAA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Williston
|6
|#5 (AA) Dickinson
|26
|Final/Th.
|Bismarck
|vs
|St. Mary’s
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Bismarck Century
|@
|Mandan
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck Legacy
|@
|#5 Minot
|8 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Williston
|6
|#5 Dickinson
|26
|Final/Th.
|Turtle Mountain
|@
|#4 Jamestown
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Watford City
|@
|Valley City
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#5 Bottineau
|@
|#4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Thompson
|@
|Harvey/Wells County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|May-Port-CG
|@
|Rugby
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Stanley
|@
|Nedrose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|South Prairie-Max
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beulah
|@
|Bowman County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Shiloh Christian
|@
|Killdeer
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|8 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
9-Man
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Tioga
|6
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|22
|Final/Th.
|Central McLean
|34
|Berthold
|28
|Final/OT/Th.
|Dunseith
|@
|Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Divide County
|@
|#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Surrey
|@
|TGU
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beach
|@
|#1 New Salem Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|#5 South Border
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|@
|Hettinger County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger/Scranton
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
|@
|Linton-HMB S-Z
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Poll Rankings
