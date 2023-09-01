NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

Williston6#5 (AA) Dickinson26Final/Th.
BismarckvsSt. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday
#3 Bismarck Century@Mandan7 p.m.Friday
Bismarck Legacy@#5 Minot8 p.m.Friday

Williston6#5 Dickinson26Final/Th.
Turtle Mountain@#4 Jamestown7 p.m.Friday
Watford City@Valley City7 p.m.Friday

#5 Bottineau@#4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich7 p.m.Friday
Thompson@Harvey/Wells County7 p.m.Friday
May-Port-CG@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
Beulah@Bowman County7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@#3 Dickinson Trinity7 p.m.Friday
Heart River@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday
Shiloh Christian@Killdeer7 p.m.Friday
#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison@Des Lacs-Burlington8 p.m.Friday

Tioga6Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood22Final/Th.
Central McLean34Berthold28Final/OT/Th.
Dunseith@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@#4 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
Surrey@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Beach@#1 New Salem Almont7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@#5 South Border7 p.m.Friday
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger/Scranton@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter@Linton-HMB S-Z7 p.m.Friday

