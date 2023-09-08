NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Fargo Davies @ Bismarck 6:30 p.m. Friday Bismarck Century @ #2 West Fargo Sheyenne 7 p.m. Friday Bismarck Legacy @ West Fargo 7 p.m. Friday Williston @ St. Mary’s 7 p.m. Friday #5 Mandan @ #3 Minot 8 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Jamestown @ Grand Forks Central 6 p.m. Friday #2 Grand Forks Red River @ Turtle Mountain 7 p.m. Friday Watford City @ #5 Dickinson 7 p.m. Friday

Current Poll Rankings