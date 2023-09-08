NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Fargo Davies@Bismarck6:30 p.m.Friday
Bismarck Century@#2 West Fargo Sheyenne7 p.m.Friday
Bismarck Legacy@West Fargo7 p.m.Friday
Williston@St. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday
#5 Mandan@#3 Minot8 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Jamestown@Grand Forks Central6 p.m.Friday
#2 Grand Forks Red River@Turtle Mountain7 p.m.Friday
Watford City@#5 Dickinson7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Harvey/Wells County@Bottineau7 p.m.Friday
#4 Langdon/Edmore/Munich@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
South Prairie-Max@Bishop Ryan7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke7 p.m.Friday
#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
#3 Dickinson Trinity@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Bowman County7 p.m.Friday
Southern McLean@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Heart River@#5 Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander@Divide County7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@Central McLean7 p.m.Friday
Berthold@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
#5 Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
TGU@Tioga7 p.m.Friday
Kidder County@Beach7 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB S-Z@Grant County/Flasher7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger/Scranton@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday
South Border@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
#2 New Salem-Almont@Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

