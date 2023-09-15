NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Bismarck@Bismarck Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
#3 Minot@Bismarck Century6:30 p.m.Friday
Mandan@Williston7 p.m.Friday
St. Mary’s@#1 (AA) Fargo North7 p.m.Friday

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Jamestown@Watford City7 p.m.Friday
#5 Dickinson@Valley City7 p.m.Friday
St. Mary’s@#1 Fargo North7 p.m.Friday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Thompson@Rugby7 p.m.Friday
Bishop Ryan@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Sat.
Nedrose@Des Lacs-Burlington7 p.m.Friday
South Prairie-Max@#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison7 p.m.Friday
Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
Southern McLean@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@#5 Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday
#3 Dickinson Trinty@Killdeer7 p.m.Friday
Hazen@Heart River7 p.m.Friday
BottineauvsEllendale/Edgeley-Kulm2 p.m.Sat.
Harvey/Wells CountyvsPark River Area3 p.m.Sat.

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Central McLean@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@Berthold7 p.m.Friday
Surrey@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Tioga@#5 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
Beach@Hettinger-Scranton7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@#1 New Salem-Almont7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger County@Linton-HMB S-Z7 p.m.Friday
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron@South Border7 p.m.Friday

