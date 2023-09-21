NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
AAA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#4 Bismarck
|vs
|West Fargo
|7 pm
|Thursday
|Century
|vs
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|7 pm
|Friday
|#2 Minot
|vs
|#5 Fargo Davies
|7 pm
|Friday
|St. Mary’s
|vs
|Mandan
|7 pm
|Friday
|Williston
|vs
|Legacy
|7 pm
|Friday
Current Polls:
AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Devils Lake
|vs
|#4 Dickinson
|7 pm
|Friday
|Wahpeton
|vs
|#3 Jamestown
|7 pm
|Friday
|Watford City
|vs
|Turtle Mountain
|7 pm
|Friday
Current Polls:
A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Grafton
|vs
|Harvey/Wells County
|Friday
|Thompson
|vs
|Bottineau
|Friday
|Cavalier
|vs
|Rugby
|Friday
|Kenmare/B/B
|vs
|#1 Velva/D-A/G
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|vs
|Stanley
|Saturday
|South Prairie-Max
|vs
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|Friday
|Nedrose
|vs
|Ray/Powers Lake
|Friday
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|vs
|#5 Shiloh Christian
|Friday
|Heart River
|vs
|Bowman County
|Friday
|Southern McLean
|vs
|Killdeer
|Friday
|Hazen
|vs
|Beulah
|Friday
Current Polls:
9-Man
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|LaMoure/L/M
|vs
|North Prairie
|Friday
|St. John
|vs
|Four Winds
|Friday
|#5 Westhope/N/G
|vs
|Dunseith
|Friday
|Mohall-L-S
|vs
|Alexander
|Friday
|Surrey
|vs
|Central McLean
|Friday
|TGU
|vs
|Berthold
|Friday
|Tioga
|vs
|Divide County
|Friday
|Hettinger County
|vs
|#1 New Salem-Almont
|Friday
|#3 South Border
|vs
|Linton-HMB/S-Z
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|vs
|Kidder County
|Friday
|Napoleon/G-S
|vs
|Hettinger-Scranton
|Friday
|Richardton-T/H
|vs
|Beach
|Friday
Current Polls: