Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 BismarckvsWest Fargo7 pmThursday
Centuryvs#1 Fargo Shanley7 pmFriday
#2 Minotvs#5 Fargo Davies7 pmFriday
St. Mary’svsMandan7 pmFriday
WillistonvsLegacy7 pmFriday

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Devils Lakevs#4 Dickinson7 pmFriday
Wahpetonvs#3 Jamestown7 pmFriday
Watford CityvsTurtle Mountain7 pmFriday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

GraftonvsHarvey/Wells CountyFriday
ThompsonvsBottineauFriday
CavaliervsRugbyFriday
Kenmare/B/Bvs#1 Velva/D-A/GFriday
Bishop RyanvsStanleySaturday
South Prairie-MaxvsDes Lacs-BurlingtonFriday
NedrosevsRay/Powers LakeFriday
#3 Dickinson Trinityvs#5 Shiloh ChristianFriday
Heart RivervsBowman CountyFriday
Southern McLeanvsKilldeerFriday
HazenvsBeulahFriday

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

LaMoure/L/MvsNorth PrairieFriday
St. JohnvsFour WindsFriday
#5 Westhope/N/GvsDunseithFriday
Mohall-L-SvsAlexanderFriday
SurreyvsCentral McLeanFriday
TGUvsBertholdFriday
TiogavsDivide CountyFriday
Hettinger Countyvs#1 New Salem-AlmontFriday
#3 South BordervsLinton-HMB/S-ZFriday
Grant County/FlashervsKidder CountyFriday
Napoleon/G-SvsHettinger-ScrantonFriday
Richardton-T/HvsBeachFriday

