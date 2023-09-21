NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Bismarck vs West Fargo 7 pm Thursday Century vs #1 Fargo Shanley 7 pm Friday #2 Minot vs #5 Fargo Davies 7 pm Friday St. Mary’s vs Mandan 7 pm Friday Williston vs Legacy 7 pm Friday

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Devils Lake vs #4 Dickinson 7 pm Friday Wahpeton vs #3 Jamestown 7 pm Friday Watford City vs Turtle Mountain 7 pm Friday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Grafton vs Harvey/Wells County Friday Thompson vs Bottineau Friday Cavalier vs Rugby Friday Kenmare/B/B vs #1 Velva/D-A/G Friday Bishop Ryan vs Stanley Saturday South Prairie-Max vs Des Lacs-Burlington Friday Nedrose vs Ray/Powers Lake Friday #3 Dickinson Trinity vs #5 Shiloh Christian Friday Heart River vs Bowman County Friday Southern McLean vs Killdeer Friday Hazen vs Beulah Friday

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

LaMoure/L/M vs North Prairie Friday St. John vs Four Winds Friday #5 Westhope/N/G vs Dunseith Friday Mohall-L-S vs Alexander Friday Surrey vs Central McLean Friday TGU vs Berthold Friday Tioga vs Divide County Friday Hettinger County vs #1 New Salem-Almont Friday #3 South Border vs Linton-HMB/S-Z Friday Grant County/Flasher vs Kidder County Friday Napoleon/G-S vs Hettinger-Scranton Friday Richardton-T/H vs Beach Friday

