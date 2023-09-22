NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

West Fargo26#4 Bismarck33Final
#1 Fargo Shanley@Century6:30 p.m.Friday
Legacy@Williston7 p.m.Friday
Mandan@St. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday
#5 Fargo Davies@#3 Minot7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#4 Jamestown@Wahpeton7 p.m.Friday
Turtle Mountain@Watford City7 p.m.Friday
#5 Dickinson@Devils Lake7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Bottineau@Thompson7 p.m.Friday
Harvey/Wells County@Grafton7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@Cavalier7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@Bishop Ryan7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@Nedrose7 p.m.Friday
#1 Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose@Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central7 p.m.Friday
Beulah@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Heart River7 p.m.Friday
#5 Shiloh Christian@#3 Dickinson Trinity7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander@Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood7 p.m.Friday
Central McLean@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@Tioga7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@#5 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
Berthold@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Beach@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
#1 New Salem-Almont@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger/Scranton@Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter7 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB S-Z@South Border7 p.m.Friday

Current Poll Rankings

Previous Weeks

