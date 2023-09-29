WATCH HERE: New Salem-Almont vs South Border, 7 p.m. CT
|#2 South Border
|@
|#5 New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#4 Bismarck
|@
|#5 Mandan
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck Century
|@
|Williston
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck Legacy
|@
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 Minot
|@
|#3 West Fargo Sheyenne
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|St. Mary’s
|@
|West Fargo
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#3 Jamestown
|@
|#5 Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Devils Lake
|@
|Turtle Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Cavalier
|@
|Bottineau
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Carrington
|@
|Harvey/Wells County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Park River-FL
|@
|Rugby
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bishop Ryan
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|South Prairie-Max
|@
|Nedrose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Stanley
|@
|#1 Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central
|@
|Ray/Powers Lake
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Heart River
|@
|Beulah
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|@
|Bowman County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hazen
|@
|Killdeer
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Souther McLean
|@
|Southern McLean
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
9-Man
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|#2 South Border
|@
|#5 New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|@
|Alexander
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|@
|Divide County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|TGU
|@
|Dunseith
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Surrey
|@
|Berthold
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
|@
|Beach
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Hettinger-Scranton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger County
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|@
|Linton-HMB/S-Z
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
