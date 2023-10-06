WATCH HERE: #1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison @ Bishop Ryan – 7 p.m. CT

We’ll have a live stream of the game right here starting at 7 p.m. CT!

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#3 Minot 26 #4 Bismarck 23 Final/Thurs. Bismarck Century @ Bismarck Legacy 6:30 p.m. Friday #3(AA) Dickinson @ Mandan 7 p.m. Friday St. Mary’s @ #2(AA) Fargo South 7 p.m. Friday Williston @ Watford City 7 p.m. Friday

Current Polls:

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Valley City @ #4 Jamestown 7 p.m. Friday #3 Dickinson @ Mandan 7 p.m. Friday Williston @ Watford City 7 p.m. Friday

Current Polls:

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#1 Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose @ Bishop Ryan 7 p.m. Friday/CW Harvey/Wells County @ Cavalier 7 p.m. Friday Des Lacs-Burlington @ Ray/Powers Lake 7 p.m. Friday Nedrose @ Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central 7 p.m. Friday South Prairie-Max @ Stanley 7 p.m. Friday Killdeer @ Beulah 7 p.m. Friday Bowman County @ Southern McLean 7 p.m. Friday #3 Dickinson Trinity @ Heart River 7 p.m. Friday Shiloh Christian @ Hazen 7 p.m. Friday Rugby @ Bottineau 2 p.m. Saturday

Current Polls:

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

TGU @ Alexander 7 p.m. Friday Divide County @ Central McLean 7 p.m. Friday Tioga @ Dunseith 7 p.m. Friday #4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn @ Dunseith 7 p.m. Friday Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ Surrey 7 p.m. Friday Beach @ Grant County/Flasher 7 p.m. Friday Hettinger-Scranton @ Hettinger County 7 p.m. Friday Kidder County @ #1 South Border 7 p.m. Friday Linton-HMB/S-Z @ New Salem-Almont 7 p.m. Friday Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter @ Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 7 p.m. Friday

Current Polls:

