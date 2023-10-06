WATCH HERE: #1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison @ Bishop Ryan – 7 p.m. CT

We’ll have a live stream of the game right here starting at 7 p.m. CT!

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

Jump To:

AAA / AA / A / 9-Man / Featured Articles / Previous Weeks

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#3 Minot26#4 Bismarck23Final/Thurs.
Bismarck Century@Bismarck Legacy6:30 p.m.Friday
#3(AA) Dickinson@Mandan7 p.m.Friday
St. Mary’s@#2(AA) Fargo South7 p.m.Friday
Williston@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

Current Polls:

Back to top

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Valley City@#4 Jamestown7 p.m.Friday
#3 Dickinson@Mandan7 p.m.Friday
Williston@Watford City7 p.m.Friday

Current Polls:

Back to top

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

#1 Velva/Garrison/Drake-Anamoose@Bishop Ryan7 p.m.Friday/CW
Harvey/Wells County@Cavalier7 p.m.Friday
Des Lacs-Burlington@Ray/Powers Lake7 p.m.Friday
Nedrose@Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central7 p.m.Friday
South Prairie-Max@Stanley7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Beulah7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Southern McLean7 p.m.Friday
#3 Dickinson Trinity@Heart River7 p.m.Friday
Shiloh Christian@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@Bottineau2 p.m.Saturday

Current Polls:

Back to top

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

TGU@Alexander7 p.m.Friday
Divide County@Central McLean7 p.m.Friday
Tioga@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
#4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn@Dunseith7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
Beach@Grant County/Flasher7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger-Scranton@Hettinger County7 p.m.Friday
Kidder County@#1 South Border7 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB/S-Z@New Salem-Almont7 p.m.Friday
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter@Richardton-Taylor-Hebron7 p.m.Friday

Current Polls:

Back to top

Featured Articles

More on AAA Football:

More on AA Football:

More on A Football:

More on 9-Man Football:

Back to top

Previous Weeks

Back to top