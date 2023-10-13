WATCH HERE: #3 Minot vs Willison – Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. CT

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston @ #3 Minot 7 p.m. Friday #5 Fargo Davies @ Bismarck Century 6:30 p.m. Friday #4 Bismarck @ #2 West Fargo Sheyenne 7 p.m. Friday Bismarck Legacy @ St. Mary’s 7 p.m. Friday Mandan @ #1 Fargo Shanley 7 p.m. Friday

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

West Fargo Horace @ #4 Jamestown 7 p.m. Friday Turtle Mountain @ #3 Dickinson 7 p.m. Friday Watford City @ Devils Lake 7 p.m. Friday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Southern McLean 2 #3 Dickinson Trinity 50 Final/Thurs. Bottineau @ Park River Area 7 p.m. Friday Harvey/Wells County @ #5 Central Cass 7 p.m. Friday Rugby @ Grafton 7 p.m. Friday Stanley @ Des Lacs-Burlington 7 p.m. Friday Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central @ South Prairie-Max 7 p.m. Friday Ray/Powers Lake @ #1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 7 p.m. Friday Beulah @ Shiloh Christian 7 p.m. Friday Bowman County @ Hazen 7 p.m. Friday Killdeer @ Heart River 7 p.m. Friday Nedrose @ Bishop Ryan 7 p.m. Saturday

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander @ Surrey 7 p.m. Friday Central McLean @ TGU 7 p.m. Friday Dunseith @ Divide County 7 p.m. Friday Berthold @ Tioga 7 p.m. Friday Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood @ #4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 7 p.m. Friday Hettinger County @ Beach 7 p.m. Friday Grant County/Flasher @ Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter 7 p.m. Friday #2 South Border @ Hettinger/Scranton 7 p.m. Friday Linton-HMB/S-Z @ Kidder County 7 p.m. Friday Richardton-Taylor-Hebron @ New Salem-Almont 7 p.m. Friday

