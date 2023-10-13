WATCH HERE: #3 Minot vs Willison – Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. CT
We’ll have live coverage of Minot taking on Williston starting at 7 p.m. CT right here and the Dakota CW!
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!
Jump To:AAA
AAA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Williston
|@
|#3 Minot
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#5 Fargo Davies
|@
|Bismarck Century
|6:30 p.m.
|Friday
|#4 Bismarck
|@
|#2 West Fargo Sheyenne
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bismarck Legacy
|@
|St. Mary’s
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Mandan
|@
|#1 Fargo Shanley
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
AA
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|West Fargo Horace
|@
|#4 Jamestown
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Turtle Mountain
|@
|#3 Dickinson
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Watford City
|@
|Devils Lake
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
A
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Southern McLean
|2
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|50
|Final/Thurs.
|Bottineau
|@
|Park River Area
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Harvey/Wells County
|@
|#5 Central Cass
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Rugby
|@
|Grafton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Stanley
|@
|Des Lacs-Burlington
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central
|@
|South Prairie-Max
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Ray/Powers Lake
|@
|#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Beulah
|@
|Shiloh Christian
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Bowman County
|@
|Hazen
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Killdeer
|@
|Heart River
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Nedrose
|@
|Bishop Ryan
|7 p.m.
|Saturday
Current Polls:
9-Man
Scheduled Games/Scores:
|Alexander
|@
|Surrey
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Central McLean
|@
|TGU
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Dunseith
|@
|Divide County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Berthold
|@
|Tioga
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood
|@
|#4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Hettinger County
|@
|Beach
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Grant County/Flasher
|@
|Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|#2 South Border
|@
|Hettinger/Scranton
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Linton-HMB/S-Z
|@
|Kidder County
|7 p.m.
|Friday
|Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
|@
|New Salem-Almont
|7 p.m.
|Friday
Current Polls:
Featured Articles
More on AAA Football:
- Football: Mandan hopes that new faces will continue the Dakota Bowl dream in 2023
- Football: St. Mary’s enters a new era under Toby Schweitzer
- Football: Legacy embracing ‘The Dark Side’ when it comes to defense
More on AA Football:
- Football: Paint Bucket Rivalry opens college football season on Thursday
- Football: After a strong summer offseason, Dickinson eying more consistency in 2023
More on A Football:
- Football: Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison turning the page under Head Coach Matt Weidler
- Football: Key returners set up Shiloh Christian well at the start of the season
- Football: Bishop Ryan ready to embark on “Revenge Tour”
- Football: Schneibel family legacy continues at Rugby
More on 9-Man Football:
- Football: New faces ready to step up for the Storm in 2023
- Football: MLS playing with more confidence heading into 2023
- Football: South Border understands its identity on offense
- Football: Hettinger County to use multiple quarterbacks in 2023