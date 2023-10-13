WATCH HERE: #3 Minot vs Willison – Friday, October 12 at 7 p.m. CT

We’ll have live coverage of Minot taking on Williston starting at 7 p.m. CT right here and the Dakota CW!

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Football season is in full swing and the KX Sports team will have all the scores and highlights from every team in Western North Dakota right here! Make sure to follow along for your one-stop destination for all things North Dakota High School Football!

AAA / AA / A / 9-Man / Featured Articles / Previous Weeks

AAA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Williston@#3 Minot7 p.m.Friday
#5 Fargo Davies@Bismarck Century6:30 p.m.Friday
#4 Bismarck@#2 West Fargo Sheyenne7 p.m.Friday
Bismarck Legacy@St. Mary’s7 p.m.Friday
Mandan@#1 Fargo Shanley7 p.m.Friday

AA

Scheduled Games/Scores:

West Fargo Horace@#4 Jamestown7 p.m.Friday
Turtle Mountain@#3 Dickinson7 p.m.Friday
Watford City@Devils Lake7 p.m.Friday

A

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Southern McLean2#3 Dickinson Trinity50Final/Thurs.
Bottineau@Park River Area7 p.m.Friday
Harvey/Wells County@#5 Central Cass7 p.m.Friday
Rugby@Grafton7 p.m.Friday
Stanley@Des Lacs-Burlington7 p.m.Friday
Kenmare-Bowbells/Burke Central@South Prairie-Max7 p.m.Friday
Ray/Powers Lake@#1 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison7 p.m.Friday
Beulah@Shiloh Christian7 p.m.Friday
Bowman County@Hazen7 p.m.Friday
Killdeer@Heart River7 p.m.Friday
Nedrose@Bishop Ryan7 p.m.Saturday

9-Man

Scheduled Games/Scores:

Alexander@Surrey7 p.m.Friday
Central McLean@TGU7 p.m.Friday
Dunseith@Divide County7 p.m.Friday
Berthold@Tioga7 p.m.Friday
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood@#4 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn7 p.m.Friday
Hettinger County@Beach7 p.m.Friday
Grant County/Flasher@Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter7 p.m.Friday
#2 South Border@Hettinger/Scranton7 p.m.Friday
Linton-HMB/S-Z@Kidder County7 p.m.Friday
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron@New Salem-Almont7 p.m.Friday

