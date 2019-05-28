Putting North Dakota First is the mission and drive behind KX News. Community service and outreach projects are the backbone of our local community.

Located in Jud, North Dakota, Service Dogs for America facilitates specialized training, education and placement of service dogs to individuals with special needs without causing financial burdens. This summer, we’ll be hosting our Second Annual Fuzz Butt Strut – Walk/Run in Minot and Bismarck to help raise funds for this very worthwhile organization. Stay tuned for more details.

Putting North Dakota First is proudly sponsored by 1st International Bank & Trust and McDonalds.