12-year-old, diagnosed with diabetes, throws first pitch at Larks game

Sometimes we often forget about how hard it is growing up. Especially when your 12 years old and going through some of the biggest changes in your life.

KX News sat down with one local boy who was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and says this disease isn’t going to hold him back from anything.

Aidan Johnson found out that he had diabetes this past January. He recently got the chance to go throw his first ever pitch at the Bismarck Larks game.

Not only was it his first pitch, but a fundraiser to raise money for his very own service dog.

Aidan and his parents hope his story will inspire other children his age to keep on going no matter what life throws at you.

“I’m greater than my highs and lows,” says Johnson.

Aidan Johnson is just like any other 12-year-old. He plays multiple sports, is involved in community and school programs, and even started playing the bagpipes a couple months back.

But this past year he knew something wasn’t right.

“I lost 10 lbs. in 2 weeks. I was always thirsty and always needed to use the bathroom and got really tired real fast and everything…just lots of things,” says Johnson.

That’s when his family knew it was time to take him to the ER.

“They checked my blood sugar and it was over 700, so we originally found out it was 729 when I went in. “

Doctors unfortunately told Aiden and his parents he had Type 1 diabetes.

“You know fear…I mean that was the first shock. You know such an active kid you know,” says Aidan’s dad, Nick Johnson. “He eats right and does all the things any normal active kid at 12 years old would do and normally you wouldn’t think that would happen so it was a shock for my wife and I.”

But Johnson tells me the diagnosis really never even phased Aidan.

“His attitude has always been this is never going to stop me, this isn’t going to slow me down,” says Johnson. “I tell people that ask about his attitude…it’s a heck of a lot better than mine would have ever been at that age I’ll tell you that.”

Aidan’s go-getter personality is what led to the Dacotah Mandan Lions Club agreeing to donate 50% of their ticket proceeds from the Bismarck Larks game to help him get a service dog. Aidan even used this time to teach some of the players themselves about diabetes.

“Do you just grab candy or something… is there a certain amount?” ask one of the Bismarck Lark’s players.

“Yes, 15 gram of carbs normally and then wait 15 minutes and if it doesn’t bring your blood sugar up to about over 80 then you should eat something else,” says Aidian.

For Aidan’s first pitch it turned out better than he could have ever imagined. And he has one last message for any kids that are struggling right now.

“Just keep your heads up. Just keep going your not alone in this and push through.”

Aidan took home $900 all going towards hopefully a lab service dog he tells me.

Service dogs can cost anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000 so if you are still wanting to help Aidan.

For more information about Aidan’s journey and how you can help, click here.