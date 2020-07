Around 12:15 Sunday morning, 18-year-old Garland Gebhardt was driving his Buick Lucerne south on 85th Avenue Southwest approximately 7 miles southeast of Richardton.

According to highway patrol, he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and into the ditch. The car then rolled and the driver was thrown out.

Gebhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old male passenger did not sustain any injuries.