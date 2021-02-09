2021 ND Mother of the Year: Maternal energy makes a difference

Not being able to conceive didn’t prevent a North Dakota woman from being a mom. It just changed how she became one.

The role of a mother is much more than giving birth. And for Ashley Rae Klinger, she says it’s about harnessing your maternal energy in order to make a positive impact.

Klinger’s journey to motherhood comes from her own infertility.

Klinger says, “As a woman, I felt like a failure, I felt defective. I felt inadequate like there was something wrong with me.”

But now, Klinger is a proud mom to their four-year-old adopted son, Micah, and their three soon-to-be-adopted foster daughters; and more recently the newly appointed 2021 North Dakota Mother of the Year.

She’s the 2020 Mrs. International and founder of the Be a Foster Movement. So how does she balance it all?

Klinger says, “Whether it’s our careers, whether it’s our families, whether it’s our community involvement, whatever that is, it’s just simply finding, for me, the most appropriate and effective opportunities that allow me to be the best person I can be in that role that I’m representing.”

She says motherhood looks different for every woman and American Mothers Inc, which named her Mother of the Year, has helped her remember that.

Klinger says, “As women, whether we recognize it or not, whether we have biological children or not, every single one of us has maternal energy. She says understanding how to identify that maternal energy and finding the most effective way to utilize it in your own life will make a positive difference in the lives around you.

Emily Brooks with American Mothers Incorporated agrees.

Brooks, who is the ND Chapter President for AMI, says “I’m a big believer that motherhood looks different to every mother. There are different circumstances to how we become moms.”

Klinger says at first, she didn’t know if she had a place with the American Mothers organization.

Klinger explains, “In some ways, I wondered if I was enough. If I was adequate enough as a mom. I hadn’t given birth to my children.”

But both women agree regardless of how you are led to being a mom, every motherhood story has the same mission: to do the best you can to raise the next generation.

This is the 72nd award the AMI has given out in North Dakota. The first award was given out in 1935. That’s 86 years of celebrating the moms in America.