21-year-old N.D. magician previews upcoming show

Do you believe in magic? Well if you don’t you might after seeing this local magician.

21 year-old, Nick MacArthur, is a Bismarck native and will be hosting his 3rd magic show.

MacArthur says he started doing magic at the age of 12. Since then he’s been teaching himself the art and has made quite a number of fans.

He does a variety of tricks but mainly focuses on card magic. He tells KX magic isn’t something many people get to see in our state.

“It’s kind of a rarity to have performances like this in town,” says MacArthur. “So that was sort of my inspiration for wanting to do it in Bismarck and wanting to keep it local and sort of create something that is lacking in the community so I thought that would be a unique opportunity for me to have some fun and also bring some fun to other people so.”

MacArthur jokingly says he knows over a thousand tricks, but can usually only remember 5 at a time.

Nick will be performing his next show on Friday, August 9 at the Co-Studio. If you want to see more of Nick’s tricks, click here.