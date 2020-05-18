The Hendrickson family works to improve agricultural skills regardless if all 4-H events get cancelled

4-H members across the state were disapointed last week by the news that the 2020 North Dakota State Fair is cancelled.

They won’t be able to showcase their talents and projects they’ve been working on all year to a statewide audience.

However, one 4-H family tells us they’re grateful for the extra time they’re getting to improve their agriculture skills regardless if the rest of the smaller 4-H events around the state are cancelled as well.

Loren and Kayla Hendrickson are not only busy with their full-time jobs, they also run Circle H Ranch near Linton.

They have 40 head of cattle, 35 horses, 25 sheep, eight goats, and 600 acres of farmland.

Their Daughter Kaylyn and son Dylan are avid 4-H members who love helping their parents out on the farm.

“They definitely take a lot of the weight off of us from having to come home after work and having to do these chores. We can turn a lot of our attention a lot of our attention to other things that need to be done on the farm,” explained Loren Hendrickson.

During quarantine, Kaylyn and Dylan attend Zoom-meetings for school half the day, and then spend the rest of the day helping around the farm.

“Pulling calves, they’re both right there. Tagging, vacinating. And, then for horses care and maintenance of the animals themselves,” said Loren.

Kaylyn works with the horses and cattle, while Dylan works with the goats and sheep.

“Being so active in 4-H, I get to work with my horses my cattle. I love spending time with my animals,” said Kaylyn.

Kaylyn’s favorite animal to work with is cattle. She’s been there all season to help her dad during their calving season.

“Brushing them, leading them, washing them. I got my cows washed not that long ago. Which with this never going on, I wouldn’t even have had them haultered yet. But, I have had them haultered over ten times already. I’ve started leading them,” explained Kaylyn.

Kaylyn has taken the extra time she’s gotten during quarantine to improve her stockman skills.

She teaches the cows to tolerate “pressure” or in other words, training her cattle to not get stressed when they perceive a way to be released.

“It’s just kinda like the first steps of showing and getting your cow ready for show,” explained Kaylyn.

Dylan’s biggest moment so far was driving the family’s tractor for the first time in order to spread manure across their fields.

“It was the first time I got to do it. I’ve gotten more trust from people. In years to come I’m gonna drive tractor and feed hay and all that,” explained Dylan.

Whether or not smaller 4-H events that the family plans to attend get cancelled, the Hendricksons consider all of the extra hours at home together learning and growing on the farm as time well spent.

“Our main goal is one day at a time. Whether we look for events throughout the year, but one day at a time, as long as we can get through one day, we’ll move onto the next, the next day,” said Loren.

The Hendricksons tell KX News they’re staying hopeful that the 4-H events they plan to attend at county fairs in July will not be cancelled.

