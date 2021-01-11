6-year-old Mandan girl gets playroom through Make-A-Wish Foundation

While the pandemic has disrupted our lives in a number of ways, it didn’t stop a national non-profit from making a Mandan child’s wish come true.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota made sure to meet the needs of one little girl over the weekend.

For 6-year-old Addilynn, playing outside in the North Dakota winters is difficult so she wished for a playroom, inside.

Addilynn has battled a nervous system disorder all her life; it’s a disease that affects her mobility and communication. When the opportunity came for a wish to be granted, Addilyn’s mom set the wheels in motion.

Since the pandemic hit, kids are having more local wishes rather than traveling so it made sense to have a playroom. Her team set it up the night before the big reveal and was excited to be a part of it all.

Whitney Deterding, a wish granter for Make-A-Wish says, “It’s really a lot of fun. You get to spend a lot of time with really great people that you wouldn’t get to meet otherwise. And help children that are so deserving of these really awesome wishes, so it’s just a cool experience.”

Her wish granters, Whitney and Greg, learned she likes bright colors, lights, and music. Now thanks to Make-A-Wish, Addilynn was able to get a new playroom. It has things she can enjoy all year round like a swing, mats, and soft flooring, sensory toys, a TV, and a bubble tube.

Toby Lunstad, Addilynn’s mother says, “They’ve just really been great throughout this whole process as we were kind of figuring different things out and didn’t make us feel like we were being too picky about things.”

Knowing she will have her personal needs met means a lot to her family.