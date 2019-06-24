60-year-old will be North Dakota’s first woman to compete in CrossFit Games

By the age of 60, most of us start slowing down. However, that’s not the case for one Beulah resident ho will be the first ever woman from North Dakota competing in the CrossFit Games.

The Crossfit Games bring the fittest athletes from all over the world to compete in a 4 day event.

60-year-old, Sue Lawson, told KX News what she’s doing to prepare.

She placed 9th at qualifiers where she competed against people from all over the world.

Lawson says even though she’s 60 years old, she’s never felt better.

“Do you feel your age?” I asked Lawson.

“No, 22. Yeah, when I come to the gym.”

Sue Lawson started CrossFit 5 years ago. She says she’s just your typical grandma except maybe with a little bit of a different routine.

“Granny Nanny until 4:15. Then I come to the gym until 5:30 or 6 and then we get up and do it all over again.”

She works out at least 5 days a week, but says Crossfit didn’t come without some obstacles for her.

“Ahh toes to bar, toes to bar were my challenge totally and the overhead squats.”

But she tells me her challenges are what keeps her coming back.

“You feel good after you do it,” says Lawson. “So you kind of get addicted and you wait for that 4:15 time and try to stay young.”

Lawson will be 1 of the 4 only U-S women in the 60 plus age group at this years CrossFit games. Only 10 competitors world wide qualified for this honor.

Lawson tells me, “This year was totally unexpected. I mean to make it to the games is huge.”

She says none of this would have been possible if it wasn’t for her trainer. I sat down with the man Lawson says she owes much of her success to, and asked what makes Sue different from the competition.

Owner of Roughrider Crossfit, Nate Brunswell says, “She’s got a really good head on her shoulders. She knows her limits on where she can push and needs to scale back a little bit. She has a tremendous engine and she can just grind.”

Most importantly Brunsell says its her attitude thats going to take her to the top.

“When everyone is just huffing and puffing she will just come in with a happy comment and happy face cheering everyone else on while she’s suffering as well. But it doesn’t look like she is at all,” says Brunsell.

Lawson says she’s a little nervous about the games and the competition is tough this year, but is going to give it her all.

“I’m going to give her a run for the money hopefully,” says Lawson.

The CrossFit Games will be August 1st through the 4th in Madison, Wisconsin. Lawson says she most excited about all the free clothes she will be getting.

For more information about the CrossFit games and how to watch Lawson, click here.

This is North dakota’s second player that has ever competed in these games that started in 2007.