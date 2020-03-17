Live Now
First District Health Unit news conference on COVID-19

65-year-old runner says simple heart test saved his life and urges others

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to the American Heart Association, one person dies every 37 seconds from a heart-related disease. It can happen to anyone at any age.

Mike Seminary is a man you might have heard of. He was not only formerly Bismarck’s mayor but he is possibly one of the most dedicated runners in the state of North Dakota.

Seminary has made running an everyday priority since 1975. However, he recently had to undergo angioplasty surgery and wants to stress the importance of getting checked no matter how much exercise you do.

Seminary says,”No I don’t like taking days off– if it’s that cold I’ll go to the Y and do the loops.”

65-year-old Mike Seminary tells KX News he runs five miles every single morning. His general rules of thumb are if it’s negative 25 degrees or the wind chill is negative 40 degrees or below he won’t go out, and other than that everything else is a free game for him.

“Because of either an injury or a real significant illness– which is rare, I’m aware of one time out of all the years I have been running that I missed 4 consecutive days and that was really hard on me.”

Seminary also keeps a very healthy diet. However, about five years ago he was told he had high cholesterol. Then last November he was told the same thing again and was encouraged to get a calcium test done, which he admits he forgot to do– until one day he was in for an oil change.

“A guy was giving me a ride to the office here– younger than me and he was talking he had just had a calcium score test. And the day they had his test they scheduled an emergency bypass surgery for him. So I called the doctor and said we should probably get that taken care of,” says Seminary.

Good thing he called because after having his own calcium test done, he was told that his calcium levels were at 1,400 while the average person usually scores anywhere between 300-500. He then had to undergo an angioplasty surgery and had two stents put in.

Seminary says, “The calcium score test isn’t going to be a big revelation for everyone– but it cost me $25 and it took about five minutes. It might have saved my life.”

He says the surgery was quick and he’s back to normal. He’s only had to modify his diet a little and pay more attention to food labels. And when it comes to running he says nothing will keep him from that.

“I haven’t missed a beat. On the day of my stress test I ran. The day of my procedure I ran and the day I was released I ran.”

Seminary says although he is healthy he did have risk factors including a family history of high cholesterol and heart attacks. He adds he is grateful for all the amazing doctors and care he got at Sanford.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"

PARKS AND RECS

Thumbnail for the video titled "PARKS AND RECS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge