A Pandemic Thanksgiving: Bismarck dietician says don’t stress about it

In a world that’s drastically changed due to the COVID crisis, many of us will be making changes to our holiday traditions.

But what’s Thanksgiving if you’re not with your family, and can it still be special? Sanford Health’s Registered Dietician, Rachel Iverson says…yes.

She says this year there may be supply chain shortages and some of your favorite things might not be around. But when it comes to healthy holiday eating — she recommends not worrying about it this year! Don’t stress too much about what you eat or how much you eat. She recommends just taking the day to enjoy what is around you. Be thankful and enjoy what we can especially when things seem so negative right now. Choose two to three meals that are important to your family gatherings of 10 people or less instead of the normal feast.

“When we think about memories, sensory information is one of the best ways to recall memories

so smell and taste are really important for that,” says Iverson.

Rachel took something that could be seen as negative and turned it into a positive. Eat the stuffing and make lasting memories with who you can.