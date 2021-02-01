AJ McCord joined Good Day Dakota live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl to discuss how the NFL is giving back to the community hosting the big game.

It’s officially the week of the big game in Tampa and the festivities well underway.

Force blue has made it their mission to protect Tampa’s oceans this week.

Nearly 640 thousand tons of fishing gear is lost in our oceans each year and 92% of animal encounters with debris can be lethal. 55 veteran divers plunged into the gulf to make the number a little bit smaller this year.

With the big game being hosted in Florida two years in a row now the league has partnered with Force Blue on a year-long project to restore a football field length of one of Florida’s beautiful coral reefs.