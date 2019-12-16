An inspiring feat

A Minot woman’s mantra to ‘just get up and go,’ has brought her experiences that have come to inspire those around her.

She recently decided to pick up hunting and lo and behold has quite the story to tell.



A friend of Kelly Baker’s – who wants to remain anonymous – called KX News with a humble brag about their friend.

“I had never been hunting before in my life,” Kelly Baker said.



But so what? That was no reason not to start.



Baker has always been interested in the outdoors, especially fishing, and she’s no stranger to picking up new hobbies as they come along.



“There was a gentleman at a fishing tournament that pretty much told me I shouldn’t be doing it, I shouldn’t be ice fishing because I’m a girl,” Baker said. “And the very next weekend I went and I purchased all my own ice fishing gear and I’ve been ice fishing by myself ever since.”



She didn’t have too many doubters when it came to hunting, though.



Baker said, “I was like, you know what, I’m not going to wait for anyone else to come and show me how to do it all, I said I’m just going to do it because I want to do it,” and apparently, the universe was on the same page.



She completed hunter safety in the Spring and drew a buck tag on her first try.



Baker inherited her dad’s rifle after he passed away in September. She scouted public land on her own, found her spot and the buck she was hoping for. She watched him for days.



“I didn’t want to do it the easy way,” she said. “I wanted to do it my way, I wanted to do it by myself, and I wanted to have that accomplishment and hold it to my own.”

So, she did. On November 19th, Kelly Baker got her buck.



“After I approached my deer it took me a little while to quit shaking, I was like ‘Oh my God, I actually did the thing. I did the thing that I set out to do!'”



She said she always encourages others – and herself – to just ‘get up and go,’ and it turns out, that’s the best thing she could ever do.



“Then I had some emotions, I cried for a little bit,” she said. “Just thinking about my father, it did feel like he was out there with me. It was with his gun and I felt that support and that encouragement from him, even though he wasn’t there.”