Angel wings mural honors Bismarck artist’s grandmother

After three years of hearing “NO” from the Dakota West Arts Council in Bismarck, a local artist finally received grant funding to paint a mural last year and now it’s finished.

32-year-old artist Mahalia Mees was born and raised in North Dakota. Late last fall she began working on a pair of angel wings at the corner of Bowen and Washington street in Bismarck. After all the long nights of painting the wings, she says if it brightens at least one person’s day it’s all worth it.

The angel wings are a tribute to her late grandmother. She says angels have always been something close to her. So she wanted to bring angel wings to the capital city for everyone to enjoy.

Mahalia says, “I was very close to my grandmother, my mothers mom, so I really wanted to paint these for her and for everyone.”

Mees says she has a few more projects up her sleeve, some here in North Dakota and some in California. So we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for that.

