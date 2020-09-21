Applefest Jam replaces Applefest this year in Bismarck

With everything being canceled this year due to the pandemic you can’t cancel fall and there’s still plenty to do in the area.

We spoke with Sara Kelsch with the Bismarck Cancer Center to talk about the Applefest and how it looks different this year.

Applefest will be replaced with Applefest Jam, a concert-style event featuring music from Brianna Helbling and the Outsiders, Prairie Road, and emceed by Mylo Hatzenbuhler.

Concessions will be served carhop style and cars can enter with a free will donation.

This year the event will take place at the Bismarck State College Community Bowl parking lot Sunday September 27th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information go here.