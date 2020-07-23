Artificial sweeteners aren’t as bad as they are perceived

We all love our sweets, but over the years there’s been some controversy about artificial sweeteners and whether or not they are good for your body.

Rachel Iverson is one of my go-to dietitians, she’s done thorough research and even investigated on how the FDA approves artificial sweeteners. One of the first things she studied was what is an artificial sweetener and why doesn’t it have any calories?

Artificial sweeteners are a chemical the body can’t absorb. It tastes sweet but it won’t give you any of that nutritional value like regular sugar would.

What worries some people, is why are we eating something our bodies can’t digest or absorb? Iverson tells me that these artificial sugars are a way to decrease your added sugar intake and lower your risk of disease.

But it’s all about moderation.

Iverson says, “What I will say is… if your intake on non-nutritive or artificial sweeteners is so high then you are probably replacing other nutrients in your diet with that and at that cost we have an issue. When you are drinking or eating significant amounts of these artificial foods that aren’t going to hurt you but they are replacing the fruits and vegetables, the milk, the water in your diet. and that’s when we have an issue.”

Iverson says that’s when the artificial sweeteners create nutrient deficiencies and your not eating to support your health anymore.

She says all foods are made of chemicals … and don’t be fooled by the word “chemical” either.

“You can not eat a chemical free diet,” says Iverson. “Water is a chemical, apples are made of chemicals, bananas are made of chemicals, and you will never be able to get away from chemicals in your life. Every time you taste something that is a chemical reaction happening in your mouth. So when someone is advertising chemical free products or all natural chemical free products that’s fear based marketing.”

