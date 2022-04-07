Governor Doug Burgum has declared April 6th as Assistive Technology Awareness Day for North Dakota.

On Wednesday, advocacy organizations and people with disabilities gathered at the Capitol to spread awareness of the importance of the technologies.

Trevor Bannett is one person who has benefited greatly from using these technologies.

Bannett was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that involves the movement of muscle, tone, and posture.

“I want people to know that technology is a big help for people with disabilities like me,” said Bannett, a technology beneficiary.

North Dakota Assistive is a nonprofit organization that provides Bannett and others with disabilities help by using all kinds of technology to aid with independence.

“We know that there’s about 80,000 or more North Dakotans that have disabilities of some kind. It might be younger children with cerebral palsy, it might be people who age into a disability with low vision,” North Dakota Assistive Marketing Director Reva Kautz said.

Director of Vocational Rehab within the state’s Department of Human Services, Damian Schlinger, said he is extremely impressed by devices in use that are changing lives.

“I was really glad to be able to put support and our weight behind North Dakota Assistive and assistive technology for the state and it was really neat to see,” Schlinger said.

Accessibility has become life-changing for Bannett, something he said he is grateful for.

“I can communicate with friends, I can check my emails, I can make phone calls,” Bannett said.