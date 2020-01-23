Basketball teams battle it out on the court to fight breast cancer

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Don’t have any plans this weekend? KX News has an event that’s not only fun but is bringing the community together to help fight breast cancer.

The 5th Annual Sanford Classic will be held at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday.

There will be local Bismarck High School boys and girls basketball teams competing in order to not only raise money but bring awareness. All the proceeds raised at the event will support local patient care and research at the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bismarck.

Each team will also honor someone they are connected to that has fought breast cancer. This year they had some of the honorees come to speak to them.

Sanford Health Senior Community Relations Specialist, Weston Dressler says, “That goes over really well with them. It kind of portrays that message to the kids to help them understand what they are really doing with this event. I think a lot of the times we just get excited about wearing pink and doing something a little different, but to be able to show someone who has gone through it and relay that message of what that support team has meant to them.”

Here’s the full Saturday schedule:
1 p.m. Legacy v. St. Mary’s (Girls)
2:45 p.m. Bismarck High will play Century (Girls)
4:30 p.m. Legacy competes against St. Mary’s (Boys)
6:15 p.m. Bismarck High will face off against Century (Boys)

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of all the breast cancer survivors in our community. They raised around 15-hundred dollars last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23"

Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures"

5th Annual Sanford Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "5th Annual Sanford Classic"

U-Mary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey"

McClusky

Thumbnail for the video titled "McClusky"

Goodrich School Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Goodrich School Change"

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Burleigh Co Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Co Election"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge