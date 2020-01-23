Basketball teams battle it out on the court to fight breast cancer

Don’t have any plans this weekend? KX News has an event that’s not only fun but is bringing the community together to help fight breast cancer.

The 5th Annual Sanford Classic will be held at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday.

There will be local Bismarck High School boys and girls basketball teams competing in order to not only raise money but bring awareness. All the proceeds raised at the event will support local patient care and research at the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bismarck.

Each team will also honor someone they are connected to that has fought breast cancer. This year they had some of the honorees come to speak to them.

Sanford Health Senior Community Relations Specialist, Weston Dressler says, “That goes over really well with them. It kind of portrays that message to the kids to help them understand what they are really doing with this event. I think a lot of the times we just get excited about wearing pink and doing something a little different, but to be able to show someone who has gone through it and relay that message of what that support team has meant to them.”

Here’s the full Saturday schedule:

1 p.m. Legacy v. St. Mary’s (Girls)

2:45 p.m. Bismarck High will play Century (Girls)

4:30 p.m. Legacy competes against St. Mary’s (Boys)

6:15 p.m. Bismarck High will face off against Century (Boys)

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink in honor of all the breast cancer survivors in our community. They raised around 15-hundred dollars last year.