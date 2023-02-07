WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department and Police Department are battling it out, and it’s for something that could change a life. The two departments are working with Vitalant to host a friendly competition to raise awareness for the low blood supply in the state.

The battle began yesterday and will continue today, January 6, between Noon and 6 p.m.

There will be approximately 150 spots available each day, and the competition is open to everyone. Each donor will get a vote for either Team Law or Team Fire.

So, how is the Williston Battle of the Badges going so far?

“Our turnout has been really good,” explains Event Coordinator Teresa Johnson. “This is the first annual battle of the badges hosted by the Williston Police Department and Williston Fire Department. We do a blood drive every eight weeks.”

We are told the police department is packing its big guns for the tug-of-war contest but will have to see what tomorrow brings.