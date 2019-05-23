Beautify your boulevard

Minot - Homeowners have a chance to beautify their boulevards and get a pretty good deal, too.



That's thanks to the Minot Forestry Department's Boulevard Tree Planting Program.



It's an easy process for residents to pursue and it will last for many years to come.



All you have to do is call the forestry department and someone will inspect the area for size, soil, and underground lines.



There are 12 types of trees to choose from, and they normally cost about three to 400 dollars. But for just 100 bucks, the forestry department will provide the tree, planting, staking, and mulching.



"Trees enhance the look of our city, it changes moods, people love to see trees .. they help to relax a little bit," City Forester, Brian Johnson, said. "And overall, it's just an added benefit to the homeowner. It increase the home value, helps with heating and cooling, so it's just a win/win when you get a tree out there."



Boulevard usually means the area between the sidewalk and the curb, but if you don't have a sidewalk, they will measure to see exactly where the tree can go.

