Betsy Hamkens: Training dogs for over 40 years

As the saying goes, dogs are a man’s best friend, but it’s not always easy training man’s best friend. That’s where Betsy Hamkens comes in.
Hamkens says, “I’ve been training 40 years and I still don’t call myself a super professional because you can always learn.”
She might not consider herself a “SUPER” professional, but she’s known as being one of the best of the best in dog training around town and has the awards to prove it.
“Oh my golly I have scrapbooks on everything and I’ve got ribbons on the wall for the dogs I’ve gone through. Every dog I’ve owned has been titled,” says Hamkens.
She started out as an apprentice for dog shows
“As I was training and people were like ‘oh look at how well she’s doing with her training with her dogs.’ I had people calling me and saying ‘will you help me train?’ And I thought why not?”
She has people coming from all over Washburn, Dickinson, Minnesota, and even Canada.
"That's one question people call me and ask,"
"No it's my passion and I'm not ashamed to say… I'm going to be 70 years old in December,"
After all the years of Betsy's
Hamkens also works with shelters around town.