BISMAN Power of 100 gives back over $135-thousand to non-profits

It’s simple, it’s meaningful, and it’s powerful; that’s the motto the BisMan Power of 100 goes by. Since 2017 the program has been helping non-profits financially and it’s all put together by women right here in our region.

The Power of 100 isn’t just in Bismarck and Mandan, it’s found all around the nation.

Four times a year members of the program nominate charitable organizations in the Bismarck/Mandan area.

The members then vote on which non-profit deserves the money the most during that time.

Some of the ladies behind the BisMan Power of 100 tell KX how much of an impact it has been making.

One of the founding members, Deb Eslinger says, “What power of 100 truly is and the concept behind it is what can we do when we bring in the power of a $100 bill together in women with hearts that want to give.”

Bisman Power of 100 currently has over 271 active members. Each member or team pledges to give at least $100 dollars to a selected charity in our area.

Deidre Hillman who is one of the founding member says, “I call it speed dating with non-profits because you truly do get to learn about non-profits that you have never heard about in our community.”

All the non-profits nominated are then put into a big drum and 3 of them will be selected. They then have 5 minutes to go up and explain why they are deserving of the donation. And you would be surprised about how many local non-profits are in constant need of help.

“The story that we get to hear from these communities is what keeps me on my high for hours and hours afterwards,” Hillman says. “I take things for granted, I go about my day and this really causes me to pause and reflect what’s going on in our community and how I can help.”

Kelsey Zottnick is one of the people that received a $14-thousand dollar donation to help make ends meet with her non-profit Tracy’s Sanctuary House. The organization helps locals who are facing medical or life-threatening crisis and without this money she wouldn’t have been able to provide many of the necessities needed.

“These dollars being unattached have been wonderful because we have been able to do house improvements that are necessary,” says Zottnick. “We refinished the floors with some of the money we have been able to buy new appliances for the house– a new microwave. It’s been wonderful to put that money right back into our house and give it away to our individuals.”

With the new year coming up they hope they will be able to reach new members and help even more people.

Eslinger adds, “If you are watching this and want to be a member you can be my guest for our March 5th meeting and I would love to introduce to a night– with no commitment and learn more about the Power of 100. My goal is to just grow because if we grow the non-profits we give to will have a bigger impact.”

They have given over $135 thousand to local non-profits since they started. Bisman Power of 100 have been able to average $10 to $14- thousand dollar donations for each non-profit.

Many of the members also donate to other non-profits that weren’t selected and for more information on how to get involved, click here.

Tracy’s Sanctuary House will be hosting an open house this weekend and welcomes anyone in the community to come out.