Bismarck and Minot Gordmans stores fight against child hunger

Over 12 million children in the US are struggling with hunger, including many 1 in 11 right here in North Dakota.

Local Gordmans stores are joining the fight against hunger and giving the community an opportunity to as well.

Gordmans in Bismarck and Minot will donate 50-percent of their sales from their No Kid Hungry line of gear. No Kid Hungry is a non-profit organization that funds efforts to provide meals to children, not just in the US, but all over the world.

Gordmans currently has water bottles, lunch boxes, and drawstring bags for sale to raise money for the program. The stores will also donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning the hashtag #fuelkidsfutures.

Bismarck Gordmans store manager Bradley Auch says it means a lot to the store to be a part of this program.

“A lot of us have kids in school and a lot of us do see kids out there that maybe do go hungry and you just don’t know it,” Auch says. “That’s the crazy part you just don’t know how many kids in the community go hungry and as a parent, you can’t imagine seeing a child not eat. So to be able to help in any means possible we look forward to answering questions for guest.”

Even if you don’t want to buy anything, Auch asks you to post a photo to social media with the #fuelkidsfutures.

“They are encouraging you to share your favorite meals either for you or your kids with that hashtag to share some recipes and new ideas for other people to do,” says Auch. “So you can get the idea out there of food and a program, an idea, or a recipe, and just hashtag it #fuelkidsfutures and that way that recipe is out there for people to see.”

With as little as $5.00, No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals for a child. All Stage Stores, Inc. will participate in the program throughout the month of July.