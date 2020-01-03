Bismarck Cancer Center offering new prostate cancer procedure

Prostate Cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for men in America according to the American Cancer Society. Fortunately, there are treatment options available and the Bismarck Cancer Center is now offering a new procedure to help the men in our state.

Bismarck Cancer Center introduced the SpaceOar Hydrogel procedure that has been proven to reduce men’s side effects during and after radiation.

The new procedure provides room between the rectum and the prostate which limits the exposure of the radiation. KX News sat down with the doctor who will perform these new procedures and he explained how simple it actually is.

Radiation Oncologist and Medical Director of Bismarck Cancer Center Dr. Robert Reynolds says, “We do a local anesthesia with lidocaine and place a single needle behind the prostate and inject the hydrogel and it’s about a one centimeter gel and you can see it’s quite thin and pliable. It dissolves within the course of 6 months. While its in place it can provide space for us to minimalize dose to normal tissue and maximize dose to the prostate gland. And then it dissolves on its own and becomes soluble water and gets absorbed into the body.”

The procedure takes about 30 minutes and you can go home the same day. Dr. Reynolds–who was recently certified to do the procedure–says it’s going to help many men across our state.

“Now the focus is minimizing side effects of treatment,” says Dr. Reynolds. “So I’m just excited these men aren’t going to have risk of the side effects of radiation therapy 10 to 20 years from now and still have the excellent cure rates we can provide with radiation.”

Reynolds says the best thing to do is talk to your primary care provider and start getting PSA Screenings. Some of the biggest benefits are improved bowel function, urinary function, and a higher likelihood to maintain sexual function.

Bismarck Cancer Center will be one of the only two facilities in North Dakota offering this procedure; the other one is located in Grand Forks. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in African-American men.

