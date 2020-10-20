Bismarck Girl Scout Troop fixes Little Free Pantries just in time for winter

The need for Little Free Pantries has increased due to job loss because of the pandemic and a local Girl Scout Troop noticed that some of those pantries need some attention.

KX News met with some local Girl Scouts who are playing fixer-upper. But they wont be adding ship lap to these little free pantries — more like maintenance on the doors and windows and the help comes just in time for winter.

The Troop Leader, Heather Haugland says, “What we plan to do is go around to the existing little pantries and check them out for damage.”

Dakota Horizon’s Girl Scout Troop 83044 is ready to earn their bronze award but in order to do that the girls had to pick a community project that would make a positive impact. So the scouts have been researching the wear and tear of the 20 plus Little Free Pantries in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

“If they’re too damaged nobody’s gonna fill them,” said Haugland.

11-year-old Chloe Haugland says in times like this fixing the pantries is needed more than ever. She says, “Some of the food can go bad. Cause if it goes bad you could get sick or something.”

So what needs to be fixed? Troop member Mikaela Suhr says, “Food pantries that have broken windows, needs paint, broken doors.”

Little Free Pantries apply the community library concept to food donations. They assist neighbors in dealing with food insecurity– helping them stock their pantries with dry goods and canned goods.

The co-manager of Little Free Pantry Jessy Wetsch “It’s been a lot of maintenance. Unfortunately, the wind breaks a lot of the doors and we have come back and either re-hinge, completely re-build, we’ve also had quite a bit of vandalism in some of the locations.”

The project is a chance for the troop to help bring awareness to a larger need and troop members feel grateful to contribute to an effort that’s proving so helpful.

Chloe Haugland says, “Some people can’t get certain items and they come to these to get them.”

The troop plans to begin fixing the pantries within the next month before winter really hits hard.

Some items to donate are things like nonperishable foods, personal care items and paper products.

Non Perishable Foods

Peanut butter and jelly in plastic

Boxed/bagged grains/beans: rice, couscous, quinoa, red beans, white beans

Pasta: dry pasta, bagged pasta meals, mac n’ cheese

Pasta sauce in plastic

Cereal: cold and hot

Peanut butter and other snack crackers

Applesauce

Dried fruits

Granola bars

Personal Care Items

Shampoo/conditioner

Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Moisturizer

Pads/tampons

Diapers/wipes

Deodorant

Chapstick

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

Handwarmers

Paper Products

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Kleenex

For a full list of pantries in the Bismarck- Mandan area go here. You can also check out the Little Free Pantry Facebook page here.