Bismarck Library provides make-and-take LEGO kits to connect kids to creativity

For some, LEGOs are an everyday toy to play with. For others, LEGOs are considered a luxury.

The pandemic has caused many of us to get creative with how we connect with others, so the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library wanted to bridge the gap for younger generations to stay connected through creativity.

Laura Rysavy, the teen programing coordinator at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library says, “LEGO is such a great way for kids to get involved with storytelling play and be able to create

their own little worlds. So we wanted to give back to some of these kids who might not have LEGO at home.”

So they made 250 LEGO take-and-make kits for kids who might not be able to get them otherwise.

Rysavy adds, “Each kit has 117 LEGO bricks in them. We were lucky that the Friends of the Bismarck Public Library provided us with the funding to be able to do it.”

They come in different shapes, sizes, and colors for kids to create whatever they imagine and have been dropped off at organizations such as The Banquet, Heaven’s Helpers Closet 701, and the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Brittany Renz, a volunteer at Heaven’s Helpers Closet 701 says, “We’re just really grateful to the Bismarck Public Library including us in this event. The shoppers are really excited when they come through the doors and they see these LEGO sets because they’re a real luxury item for them.”

Rysavy says, “Everybody I know loves LEGOs: Adults, kids. So we really wanted to find a way to bring LEGO to those kids.”

Many customers at Closet 701 have children or knows someone who does and for the families that come through there, a toy as simple as LEGOs can make a difference to future generations who will someday build a better world.

There will also be 100 LEGO kits randomly placed in the Little Free Libraries and local Little Free Pantries around Bismarck and they plan to do this again in the future.