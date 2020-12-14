Bismarck long term care facility keeps Christmas alive during pandemic

Missouri Slope has been serving the community for 53 years now. It’s a Senior Living and Long Term Health Care facility in the Capital City.

This year is special indeed and every day the staff at Missouri Slope are making sure tenants feel the Christmas spirit.

KX News met with some staff and a resident to learn how the holidays there are being made special.

Annie Gallup, a Missouri Slope tenant says, “It’s been every day.. we go out and can hardly wait to get our Christmas Stocking goodies!”

She’s one of the 70+ tenants at Missouri Slope. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests aren’t allowed in the facility. That’s why Missouri Slope Assisted Living has officially launched Operation Christmas Stocking Project.

Reier Thompson, the President-CEO of Missouri Slope says, “I think this is our 4th year.. has been going on remarkably well. Growing every year, giving some holiday cheer. Especially during COVID

to those who live and work at Missouri Slope by being able to just surprise everybody with

even the smallest gift goes along way. They just look forward every morning to coming outside opening their door and seeing what Santa has left for them.”

The goal this year is to fill the tenant’s stockings every day this month and they can use your help to fill them. They’re accepting a wide variety of items.

Karson Pederson, the communications specialist at Missouri Slope, “Soaps, combs, brushes to even treats like trail mix, hot chocolate packets, apple cider.”



Gallup says, “You know we like to snack. So not being able to get to the grocery store real often it’s very nice to have snacks available. Someone even donated some fun face masks to wear.”

She adds, “You know, it makes us feel so good that people are thinking of others and wanting to bring us happiness and joy.”

And she says that’s the name of the game at Missouri Slope.

Karson says she hopes to see COVID case numbers keep dropping, to make it possible for families to come to visit.

In the meantime, if you’d like to donate to the Operation Christmas Stocking Project please see the list below. For more information or to arrange a drop-off, please call Stephanie or Kaitlyn at 701-221-3018.