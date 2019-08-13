Bismarck marijuana dispensary opens after numerous push backs

After pushing back the opening numerous times, Harvest Medical Marijuana Dispensary is finally opening in Bismarck.

The dispensary is located across the street from the Bank of North Dakota on Memorial Highway. This will be the second dispensary to open in the western part of our state.

The General Manager tells me the opening has a variety of benefits for the community.

General Manager of Bismarck Harvest Ben Hecht says, “I think the immediate and first benefit we will be bringing is the quality education we have so we can educate and empower our patients to take an active role in improving their quality of life.”

He hopes that the new dispensary will go further than just helping patients feel better but really bring the community together.

“Letting people know that we are here and why we are here and what we are doing,” says Hecht. “I look forward to partnering with other businesses, non-profits, and volunteering and doing anything and everything we can do to lift the community up is what we want to do.”

Anyone is welcome in the Harvest of Bismarck waiting room, but in order to get into the sales room, you are required to have a medical marijuana license. Hecht assures me that they also take security very seriously at the new building.

“I can let you know it is an extremely secure and safe facility regarding protecting the identity and the privacy of our patients. That is upmost importance to us, so that is part of our training for my team and that we operate in a way that is respectful, professional, and discreet so everyone feels comfortable here.”

All the products sold are grown, packaged, produced and delivered within the state of North Dakota. They hope that this centralized location will help reach more people but hopes the public will visit the store for other reasons as well.

Hecht says, “You know if we are doing our jobs right correctly then people will want to come see us even if they live a little further away.”

And what is Hecht most excited about for the big opening you may wonder?

“To see my team interact with patients. I have already had the good fortune of interacting with patients in need and it is the most if not one of the most rewarding experiences of my life is be able to help people feel better and live a better quality of life so for me to be able to see my team do that I am really excited about that.”

KX reached out to the Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce who gave us this statement about the opening:

“Regarding the new dispensary, we’ve not been contacted with any concerns from our membership. As far as we’re concerned, it’s a legally operating business that will add to the thousands of other businesses already legally operating in Bismarck-Mandan.,” says Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce President Brian Ritter.

The will officially be open at 10 am this morning. Dispensaries in Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown are still being planned.

More than 900 registry ID cards have been issued to qualifying patients in North Dakota and its continually growing. Information for applicants is available on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website.

For more information about how to get a medical marijuana license, click here.

Store Hours are Monday through Friday: 10 am- 6pm. They are closed Sundays.